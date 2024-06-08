Ex NBA Player Captured in ‘Shocking’ Mugshot After Virginia Arrest

Delonte West, a former NBA guard and first-round draft pick for the Boston Celtics, was photographed in a new mugshot after he was arrested in Virginia.

Fox News wrote that he looks “unrecognizable” in the “shocking” mugshot. “He did not appear as NBA fans probably remember,” Fox reported.

Here’s how West looked when he was playing NBA basketball:

West, a point and shooting guard and former first-round draft pick, played for multiple teams, including the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and Cleveland Cavaliers, from 2004 to 2012.

According to ESPN, many in the basketball world have tried to help West over the years. He has battled substance abuse and was once spotted panhandling in Florida, ESPN reported.

Delonte West Is Accused of Resisting Arrest After He Was Found ‘Unresponsive’ After a Foot Chase, Reports Say

According to The Athletic, West was arrested on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Fairfax County, Virginia, and accused of “misdemeanor charges for violating the conditions of his release and resisting arrest.”

VINE Link records accessed by Heavy show that West, 40, was booked in the Fairfax County Jail at 4:35 a.m. on June 6 and has since “bonded out.” His full name was given as Delonte Maurice West.

Heavy has reached out to Fairfax County public affairs for additional details.

According to the Athletic, Fairfax County police said “they spotted West around 1 a.m. in Groveton, Va., and tried to serve West a warrant,” but a foot chase resulted and, when officers located West, he was “unresponsive.”

He was given Narcan to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, The Athletic reported. He was then taken to the hospital and given it again, reported The Athletic.

Businessman and Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban tried to help West, sending him to a therapy clinic in 2020, but he was arrested in Florida after completing the program, The Athletic reported.

“It’s just, disappointing is what it is. Or frustrating, I guess,” Cuban told The Athletic in 2023. “Delonte sabotages himself. … I don’t know what else to say. It is what it is. I tried.”

Delonte West Was Previously Arrested in Virginia in 2022 After Being Diagnosed With Bipolar Disorder Years Ago

West was arrested in Virginia in 2022, according to Fox5DC. In that incident, he was accused of being “drunk and trespassing in a vehicle,” the television station reported at that time.

A mugshot, pictured above, was also released in that incident.

In 2015, the Washington Post reported that West “now sleeps on a fold-out bed in the two-bedroom home of a family member” despite having earned $16 million over eight NBA seasons.

The Washington Post article reported that he had a difficult childhood and began cutting himself at that time.

“I mean, I was basically crying for attention,” he said to the Post at that time. “Maybe 17 or 18, you tell the story differently. ‘Man, I tried to kill myself.’ At 31, you say, ‘What the hell was I doing?’ Looking back now, you just think, ‘I was a spoiled brat.’”

He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and sought counseling, The Post reported, quoting him as saying, “It’s been haunting me my whole life, self-destructive behavior.”

In 2010, while still playing in the NBA, West was sentenced to home detention on weapons offenses after a traffic stop, The Washington Post reported.