Ex-Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Signs With West Contender for Playoffs

Seven seasons removed from his historic playoff run with the Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas is getting another shot in the NBA. He’s joining the Phoenix Suns ahead of the 2024 postseason.

After signing back-to-back 10-day contracts, he’s signed on for the rest of the year, meaning he’ll be available for the playoffs.

The team itself was first with reports via their Twitter (@Suns) account.

OFFICIAL: Suns sign Isaiah Thomas for remainder of season. pic.twitter.com/MUp79rKO8m — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 9, 2024

Thomas spoke with reporters at practice on April 9 and told Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports what it means to him.

“I just spoke it into existence the last couple years….it’s definitely not a surprise for me, but I’m super thankful as always.”

The former Celtics star has bounced around over the last seven seasons. Boston traded Thomas in the deal that netted Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017.

Thomas has played just 13 minutes for Phoenix over five appearances.

He’s made two of seven shots and primarily taken the floor during garbage time.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are strolling to the end of their 2023-2024 campaign.

They’re the number one seed in the Eastern Conference and have afforded themselves time for rest ahead of the playoffs.

Isaiah Thomas may have not paved the way for this team, but his name is etched in Beantown’s history books nonetheless.

Isaiah Thomas Shined in the 2017 Playoffs

After failing to reach a contract extension to remain in Boston, Thomas went into the 2017 playoffs seeking a new contract.

And he played like it, averaging 23.3 points and 6.7 assists over the 15-game run.

Thomas also suffered a tragic loss during those playoffs, when his sister China passed away suddenly.

Yet he played on, scoring 33 points in a game the next day.

And on her birthday the week after that, he dropped 53 points in a win.

It was a special time for Celtics fans, despite their 2017 run ending in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Thomas was deemed an irreplaceable talent, generational for his size.

But a hip injury would derail his career, sending him into the tailspin that’s led him to the Suns.

Boston made a business decision when they traded an injured Isaiah Thomas.

But his story is one of the Celtics’ greatest. It cannot, and likely will not, ever be forgotten.

Even in a season going as well as as 2023-2024.

Boston Celtics are 2024 Title Favorites

Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have proved the missing pieces for a Boston Celtics team that was embarrassed in Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.

Team president Brad Stevens executed trades for the two former All-Stars to provide star wings Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum with a proper supporting cast.

The result? Boston is the 2024 title favorite and has been widely considered so throughout the season.

With four games remaining in the regular season, the Celtics have eclipsed last year’s record with 62 wins and 17 losses.

It’s the first 60-win season in Beantown since the days of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen.

Boston’s still waiting to see who they’ll face in the first round of the playoffs.

Any of the Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, or Philadelphia 76ers could draw a round one matchup with the Celtics.

Good luck to them. Boston is 35-3 on their home floor this season. That’s best in the NBA.