Joe Mazzulla Has Strong Words for Breakout Ex-Celtic

Dalano Banton did not have much of a role when he played for the Boston Celtics. However, since they traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers, he’s found his footing in the NBA. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla

Before the Celtics played the Trail Blazers, Mazzulla praised Banton for making the most out of the opportunity Portland has given him.

Joe Mazzulla to @RealBobManning on Banton's success: "Yeah, I don't he wish he was here. He did a great job, but the thing about the NBA is the situation and the opportunity that you get. He played his role and took advantage of the opportunities he got for us here, but he's… pic.twitter.com/NYMkAXLc7Z — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) April 7, 2024

“He did a great job, but the thing about the NBA is the situation and the opportunity that you get,” Mazzulla said, per Celtics on CLNS’ X account. “He played his role and took advantage of the opportunities he got for us here, but he’s getting much more of an opportunity there, and he’s taking advantage of that. Just a credit to his work ethic, and I’m happy for him.”

Banton appeared in 24 games for the Celtics before the trade. In that time, he averaged 2.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists while shooting 37.3% from the field.

Since joining the Trail Blazers, Banton has been playing the best basketball of his career. In 26 games, Banton has averaged 16 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. He is also shooting 42.1% from the field and 35.5% from three.

Banton has thrived in part because the Trail Blazers have given him a much bigger role than the Celtics did. His minutes per game went from 7.1 in Boston to 28.1 in Portland.

Dalano Banton’s Genuine Thoughts on Celtics Trade

Reporters caught up with Banton on March 27 and asked him about his thoughts on the Celtics trading him.

Banton explained why he holds nothing against the Celtics for trading him to the Trail Blazers.

“I wasn’t bummed, man,” Banton told reporters per CLNS Media’s YouTube Channel. “It’s the NBA, it’s the business side of things, and you just gotta be able to push through everything that comes your way. We know how it is as players. So it’s never something to be bummed about. … It was a great opportunity, a great organization. Wish them the best.”

Banton’s rise will be quite convenient to the Trail Blazers, as they will have a team option for him for the 2024-25 season. He is one of three former Celtic who play Portland, as Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III also play for them.

Chauncey Billups, a former Celtics lottery pick, is his second year as head coach of the Trail Blazers.

Robert Williams III Requested No Tribute VIdeo

April 7 marked the first time Williams has been in Boston since they traded him to Portland. Because of his time and success with the Celtics, expectations were that he would receive a tribute video. No such tribute video was shown.

TD Garden welcomes Malcolm Brogdon, Dalano Banton, and Robert Williams back to the Hub pic.twitter.com/UGcKpEJSdI — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) April 7, 2024

However, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported via his X account that Williams requested as such.

According to a Celtics official, Rob Williams asked the Celtics not to do a tribute video for him. https://t.co/OLX4NNNT61 — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) April 7, 2024

Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury after playing six games for the Trail Blazers. The Celtics traded multiple players from the 2022-23 season, but only a few of them have played against them since.

Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala have played against them. However, Williams, Marcus Smart, and Malcolm Brogdon were never available because of injuries. That could have very well been an issue for the Celtics if they had kept those players.