John Calipari Leaving Kentucky Creates Plenty of Brad Stevens Chatter

Brad Stevens isn’t likely to go anywhere. The Boston Celtics president of basketball operations is doing just fine where he is.

With the recent news that legendary college basketball coach John Calipari is leaving Kentucky for Arkansas, Stevens’ name has been thrown around the social media circuit about a return to coaching at the NCAA level. Stevens made made a name for himself as a record-setting coach at Butler University before becoming the head coach of the Celtics.

Stevens is comfortable in Boston, but that doesn’t mean the rumors of a college return won’t circulate after Calipari’s departure from the most high-profile coaching job in the country.

Brad Stevens Talk Inevitable After John Calipari News

Play

On Monday, April 7, news broke that Calipari was bolting from Kentucky and finalizing a five-year deal to become the head men’s basketball coach at Arkansas. Calipari faced immense pressure at Kentucky after was shocked by 14th-seeded Oakland in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats haven’t made it through the first weekend of the tourney since 2019.

After the shocking loss to Oakland, Kentucky fans were calling for Calipari’s firing. According to ESPN, Kentucky would have been forced to pay Calipari more than $33 million if it fired him. No compensation is necessary if another school hires him.

With one of the most prestigious college coaching jobs now available, big-time names have been tossed around all over social media, including Stevens.

In my opinion, you have to get Oats

Hurley

Jay Wright

Brad Stevens Other than that…I’m not sure I’m sold / happy — Big Blue Nation (@BigB1ue9ation) April 8, 2024

Rick Pitino, Mark Few, Jay Wright, Danny Hurley, and Nate Oats are some of the other big names being tossed around on social media. One of them could certainly land the job to replace Kentucky, but there’s been no legitimate sources (so far), linking Stevens or any of the other big names as an immediate Calipari replacement. It’s all chatter.

Stevens runs the show for the best team in the NBA. He’s not likely to leave, unless his itch to coach at the college ranks again is unbearable, and there are no signs of that. When a big-time coaching job opens, it’s inevitable Stevens will hear his name circulating in those replacement talks.

Stevens Has Thrived With the Celtics

Play

The 47-year-old Stevens spent the first eight years of his Celtics career as the head coach. He compiled a record of 354-282. When Danny Ainge resigned from his position in 2021 after 19 years in Boston’s front office, Stevens took over as president. Ainge was highly touted in the role, and Stevens has followed suit.

Stevens made immediate noise by bringing Al Horford back to Boston for a second stint. Horford was a forgotten man with a young Oklahoma City Thunder team.

He also traded Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, and a first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs to get the relatively-unknown Derrick White, who has played at an All-Star level this season.

Before this season, Stevens swung a pair of trades that arguably gave the Celtics the best starting five in the NBA. First, he brought in center Kristaps Porzingis through a three-team deal that saw veteran guard Marcus Smart leave town.

Then, Stevens pulled the trigger on a trade that sent Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, and two picks to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jrue Holiday.

The Celtics own the league’s best record at 62-16 and have homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs.

While Stevens’ name may be getting thrown around in all that college talk, Celtics fans should rest easy. It’s highly unlikely he’ll be going anywhere soon.