Jrue Holiday Signs $135 Million Extension With Celtics: Report

The Boston Celtics won’t have to worry about Jrue Holiday being a flight risk. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported via his X account that Holiday and the Celtics have agreed to a four-year extension.

“After arriving in a blockbuster offseason trade, Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday has agreed on a four-year, $135 million contract extension,” Wojnarowksi wrote.

The Celtics acquired Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers shortly after they acquired him from the Milwaukee Bucks. Wojnarowski added more details about the extension in an April 10 story.

“Holiday is declining his $37.3 million player option for 2024-25 to sign a long-term deal that’ll take him through the 2027-28 season, Glushon said.”

Wojnarowski added some of the financial benefits that will come with the Celtics agreeing to this deal.

“Holiday’s extension saves the Celtics several million dollars on the cap next year and aids in keeping together a talented and expensive core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White and Holiday that’s led the franchise to the NBA’s best record this season. With Holiday’s extension, the Celtics are destined to be a second apron team in 2024-25.”

In his first season with the Celtics, Holiday’s numbers have gone down. He is averaging 12.5 points and 4.9 assists in 68 games with the Celtics. The downtick in his numbers has come with an uptick in efficiency, as he’s shooting a career-high 43.1% from three.

Jrue Holiday & Celtics ‘Thrilled With Partnership’: Report

After Wojnarowski reported Holiday’s extension, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported that both Holiday and Boston have been happy with one another.

“Both Boston and Holiday have been thrilled with the partnership, I’m told. Celtics knew what it would take to extend Kristaps Porzingis when they acquired him. Similarly, Holiday. Once (Jayson) Tatum gets his deal, the core of the NBA’s top overall seed will be locked in for years to come,” Mannix wrote via his X account.

With the Celtics, Holiday has not had nearly as big a role as he’s used to. In his first season with Boston, Holiday has a usage rate of 16.4%. Compared to the usage rate he had in his last season with the Bucks – 25.4% – and his role has considerably gone down.

The Celtics haven’t asked Holiday to play the same role the Bucks did because they don’t need to. They’ve had Tatum, Brown, and Porzingis shoulder the lion’s share of the scoring load. They also spread the playmaking duties between Tatum, Brown, and White.

At 33 years old, Holiday is entering the twilight of his career. With a smaller role, he won’t put up the same numbers that he used to, but could maintain his effectiveness for a longer period of time.

Jrue Holiday & Celtics Wanted Extension Soon: Insider

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed weeks prior that both the Celtics and Holiday wanted to work out an extension as soon as possible.

“He is eligible on April 1 too. He’s already eligible now, but he – this sounds funky – he gets more eligible April 1. There’s fewer limits on what he can sign April 1. And I do think that there’s interest on both sides to get something done sooner rather than later. Whether they do or not, I don’t know,” Windhorst said on the March 25 episode of “The Hoop Collective.”

Both sides proved Windhorst correct on that front.