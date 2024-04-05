Kristaps Porzingis Talks Invincibility as Celtics Gear for Playoffs

The Boston Celtics have reached 60 wins, clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference in March, and have now secured homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs. With less than two weeks remaining in the regular season, Boston’s focus is gearing up for the playoffs and making sure everyone is well rested and healthy for the opening round.

The Celtics haven’t put together a 60-win season since 2009. They’ve been dominant all year, but they know the playoffs are a different animal. Veteran center Kristaps Porzingis knows just how good his team can be and spoke about Boston’s invincibility as the postseason draws near.

Kristaps Porzingis and the Celtics Gearing Up for Playoffs

Brad Stevens made a bold move this offseason that initially didn’t sit well with Celtics fans. He traded veteran point guard Marcus Smart, the heart and soul of Boston for nine years, in a three-team deal.

In return, the Celtics received Porzingis, a 7-foot-3 center with a history of injury problems. It didn’t take long for the Celtics faithful to embrace the move.

The Celtics were heavy at the guard position and thin up front. Porzingis, who missed the entire 2018-19 season with a torn ACL, was exactly what the Celtics needed. Although he’s missed 22 games this season with minor injuries, he’s been a valuable two-way player. Porzingis is a rim-protector and he’s a big man who can stretch the defense with his strong 3-point shooting. His addition, along with guard Jrue Holiday, helped give the Celtics arguably the best starting five in the league.

Now the Celtics are the best team in the NBA and have the confidence they can go out any beat anyone. After a 135-100 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Porzingis was asked if it’s true that when the Celtics feel they want something, there’s nothing any other team can do.

“Yeah, I know,” Porzingis said, “and we want to feel that way. We want to feel like in these moments when we turn it up, we want to feel invincible, like nobody can mess with us. Yeah, we have that level that we can go to. We did it today, again.

“That’s something that Joe (Mazzulla) has done a good job of developing for us and kind of putting that in our minds and, like, in our tool boxes, and then opening it when we need it.”

Porzingis Anxious To Go Full Speed During Playoffs

While Porzingis has missed 22 games due to ankle and calf injuries, much of that time off was precautionary. The Celtics have been overly cautious with their big man so he can be fully healthy when the playoffs come.

With six regular-season games remaining, Porzingis says he’s almost there. He also said he can’t wait to be at full strength when the NBA’s second season begins.

“I’m getting there,” he said. “I still feel like I can be even better. I look forward to having my engine going on all cylinders when the playoffs come.

“To be honest, my legs are a little bit better, but mostly it’s just starting to turn up a little bit more, understanding we have the playoffs soon. I want to be at the best moment for the playoffs.”