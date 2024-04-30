Kristaps Porzingis Sends Message After Suffering Injury in Celtics Win

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis suffered an untimely injury during their Game 4 win over the Miami Heat.

After Porzingis’ injury, Chris Haynes reported that the Celtics center was doubtful to return via his X account.

Porzingis did not return to the game, but the Celtics prevailed anyway, winning 102-88. Shortly after the game ended, Porzingis took to his X account to assure Celtics fans not to worry about him. Porzingis also praised Derrick White for his performance against the Heat.

Porzingis came to the Celtics with a reputation for being an injury-prone. Though this could potentially be a tough break for the Celtics, it’s not too surprising. Porzingis also got hurt back when he played for the Dallas Mavericks during their 2020 playoff run.

The Celtics weathered the storm anyway, thanks to Al Horford filling in for Porzingis at center. They also now have a commanding lead over the Heat as the series heads back to Boston. They could finish the series without Porzingis. Miami is also playing with multiple players out due to injury, including Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier, and Josh Richardson.

Al Horford Says Kristaps Porzingis in ‘Good Spirits’

After the Celtics beat the Heat, Al Horford talked to reporters about his conversation with Porzingis after the win. Horford expressed his concern about Porzingis’ injury.

Al Horford reaction to Kristaps Porzingis Injury: "Just concerned … especially him the way he was walking, definitely concerning for me." Says KP was in good spirits and that he's hoping it's nothing serious and that the team's mindset has to shift. ⚡️by @PrizePicks &… pic.twitter.com/xChSNHMMjU — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) April 30, 2024

“I’m worried,” Horford told reporters, per Celtics on CLNS. “Just concerned… Especially the way that he was walking. It’s definitely concerning for me.”

Horford added that despite the uncertainty, Porzingis was upbeat when they talked.

“I touched base with him. He’s in good spirits, but we don’t know what it’s gonna be. I’m just hoping it’s nothing serious and he can get back to us quick.”

At the very least, Porzingis may very well not play in the Celtics-Heat series going forward. The Celtics have a solid ace in the hole with Horford in case something like this happens. Despite coming off the bench when the Celtics have a full squad, Horford started 33 of the 65 games he played for the Celtics during the 2023-24 season.

He has plenty of playoff experience with the Celtics, having played for them dating back to Jaylen Brown’s rookie year in 2017. At 37 years old, Horford may have to prove that his body can still hold up if Porzingis is out indefinitely.

Kristaps Porzingis May Have Avoided Achilles Injury: Report

Before the game ended, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski gave a promising report on Porzingis’ injury.

“Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (right calf) will undergo imaging on Tuesday, but early indications are that he hasn’t sustained an Achilles injury, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski reported via his X account.

This doesn’t mean Porzingis isn’t out of the woods. However, an Achilles tear could have potentially knocked him out for the 2024-25 season, too. After the Celtics win, CLNS Media’s Josue Pavon shared pictures of Porzingis walking out of the arena in a walking boot.

This could be a plethora of possibilities regarding his injury. Porzingis walking out under his own power could also be an encouraging sign for the Celtics. If he is out for the postseason, the Celtics will depend on Horford to fill in for him.