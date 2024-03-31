Celtics Predicted Not to Extend Third-Year Player

The Boston Celtics have two players under standard rookie contracts: Jordan Walsh and Jaden Springer. Springer is in the third year of his contract, meaning it will expire in 2025. The Celtics could extend Springer past the contract, but Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus believes they won’t do that.

In a March 30 story, Pincus explained why he thinks the Celtics won’t give Springer an extension.

“Jaden Springer has yet to carve out a role with the Boston Celtics since his in-season trade from the Philadelphia 76ers,” Pincus wrote. “Unless Boston is patiently high on his upside, he doesn’t seem like an extension candidate.”

The Celtics have more pressing concerns regarding their long-term future than extending Springer. However, even if they don’t extend him, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a long-term future in Boston.

Boston could still give Springer the qualifying offer, which would make him a restricted free agent in 2025. Doing so would give them the inside track to keeping him long-term.

Since the Celtics traded for him, Springer has appeared in 13 games. He has only played usually when either the game is already all but finished or if the Celtics were undermanned.

Jaden Springer is my MVP pic.twitter.com/tVD07fudf6 — Pull up shoot  (@NElGHT_) March 26, 2024

Jayson Tatum Praised Jaden Springer After Hawks Loss

The Celtics faced off against the Atlanta Hawks on March 25. In that loss, Springer played eight minutes, all of which came in the fourth quarter. Springer only scored two points, but he showed his defensive tenacity and IQ.

Man, look at that defense by Jaden Springer. This is big-time. pic.twitter.com/tNEhyAbvQr — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) March 26, 2024

After the Celtics lost, Tatum praised Springer for how well he played in his limited time in the game.

“Just making an impact, picking up 94 feet, getting into guys on the defensive ends, making it tough, fighting through screens,” Tatum said, per Noa Dalzell’s X account. “Guys in that Stay Ready group. They do a hell of a job whenever their number is called, and they get an opportunity.”

Jayson Tatum on Jaden Springer: “Just making an impact, picking up 94 feet, getting into guys on the defensive ends, making it tough, fighting through screens. Guys in that Stay Ready group, they do a hell of a job whenever their number is called and they get an opportunity.” https://t.co/SAJStTy6kA pic.twitter.com/mpgDiUs60J — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) March 26, 2024

At 21 years old, Springer likely won’t factor much into the Celtics’ plans for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. However, given that he has another year on his contract, and the Celtics will have a lot of control over his restricted free agency if they don’t extend him, Springer could be their next development project.

The Celtics don’t have many options to improve their current standing via free agency or trade since they have crossed the NBA’s second tax apron. Developing Springer could help them get past that.

Jaden Springer Questionable for Hornets Game

The Celtics will face the Charlotte Hornets on April 1. The Celtics’ official X account revealed that Springer is questionable for the game because of left knee tendinopathy.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow at Charlotte: Jaylen Brown (left hand sprain) – QUESTIONABLE

JD Davison (left ankle sprain) – OUT

Kristaps Porzingis – (right hamstring injury management) – QUESTIONABLE

Jaden Springer (left knee tendinopathy) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 31, 2024

The No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference is already locked up for the Celtics. They only have to win three more games to clinch the NBA’s best record and homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs, as reported by Sean Grande’s X account.

Celtics win 104-92. They're now 21-4 in their last 25 games. 16 of the wins by 10+ points. The 4 losses by 10 points…combined. With 8 games left, Boston's magic number is now 3 to clinch the NBA's best record for the first time since 2008. — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) March 30, 2024

If and when they clinch that, they can then rest their regular rotation guys for the rest of the regular season. That could open up the opportunity for Springer to play and give the Celtics a glimpse of what they have with him.