Celtics Rising Star Derrick White Eligible for 9-Figure Contract: Insider

Since joining the Boston Celtics in 2022, Derrick White has been an integral part of their success. With his contract set to expire in 2025, there will be plenty of speculation on what the Celtics would be willing to pay him.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe explained what kind of contract White could get and how likely it is that he will stay.

“White will be eligible this summer for a four-year, $123 million extension. One way or another, sources close to the situation expect him to continue as a core part of the Celtics,” Lowe wrote in a May 23 story.

Since arriving in Boston, White has made two of the NBA’s second-team All-Defense in 2023 and 2024. His improved play during the 2023-24 season earned him some All-Star buzz. His ascension has also factored into why the Celtics felt comfortable trading Marcus Smart.

White proved himself productive with his previous team, the San Antonio Spurs. However, on the Celtics, he has thrived in an expanded role. Compared to his first half-season in Boston in 2022, where he averaged 11 points while shooting almost 41% from the field and 30.6% from three, White’s production has increased.

With a bigger role this season, White has averaged 15.2 points while shooting 46.1% from the field and 39.6% from three. Combined with the defense he’s provided, White has made a compelling case for a pay raise.

Derrick White Calls Out Jaylen Brown’s All-NBA Snub

Jaylen Brown did not make an All-NBA team in 2024 after making the second team in 2023. After Brown put up 40 points in the Celtics’ win over the Indiana Pacers, White praised his teammate while voicing his disbelief over his All-NBA snub.

“He’s unreal,” White told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin. “He 100 percent got snubbed. He’s been big-time for us all year on both sides of the court. Big-time snub — I don’t get it.”

White then explained why he believes Brown deserved to make another All-NBA team.

“First off, JB definitely deserves it,” White said. “He was unreal this whole season, taking on that challenge. Whenever there’s a big name or big player, he wanted the challenge. He kind of set the tone for us the whole season and I think he definitely was deserving.”

Since coming to the NBA in 2016, Brown has made three All-Star teams on top of his All-NBA appearance in 2023. His playoff performances could potentially lead to other accolades like Eastern Conference Finals MVP and Finals MVP.

Derrick White Earned Bonus from All-Defense Nod

By making the NBA’s second-team All-Defense, White earned himself a $250,000 bonus. ESPN’s Bobby Marks noted as much on his X account.

Jrue Holiday also earned a bonus for making the All-Defense team, though his bonus was $139,200. While White has made two All-Defense teams, Holiday has made six. Not only that, but he has made six of the last seven All-Defense teams, having missed out only in 2020 in that span.

Having a guard make All-Defense is also something the Celtics are more than familiar with. Over the past decade or so, the Celtics have had Marcus Smart, Avery Bradley, and Rajon Rondo make multiple All-Defense appearances.