Sam Hauser Chose Celtics Over Two Contenders in 2021

The Boston Celtics found a diamond in the rough when they first brought in Sam Hauser in 2021. As an undrafted free agent, Hauser could choose wherever he wanted to start his NBA career. While he chose the Celtics, he interested other teams before he picked them.

The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach revealed that Hauser had two other suitors besides the Celtics.

“The Celtics and Timberwolves were offering contracts, and the Heat wanted Hauser to join their summer league team, where he could compete for a deal,” Himmelsbach wrote in an April 18 story.

Himmelsbach offered more details about what both teams offered to convince Hauser to join them.

“The Timberwolves offered a two-way contract, and the Heat wanted Hauser to compete for a two-way deal at summer league. Zarren said the Celtics had ‘a good inkling’ that the Heat were lurking, and given their reputation, they were viewed as a threat.”

Hauser himself admitted why the Heat appealed to him specifically as a player.

“I saw what Duncan [Robinson] had done and Max Strus had done [with the Heat],” Hauser told Himmelsbach. “Obviously, they have a good culture for producing guys like that.”

Instead, Hauser chose the Celtics. He started on a two-way contract in 2021, which was then converted into a standard contract midseason in 2022. The Celtics then signed Hauser to a three-year deal in the offseason that followed. Hauser has a team option for the 2024-25 season, which Boston is likely to exercise.

Brad Stevens Was Why Sam Hauser Chose Celtics

Himmelsbach’s story revealed that Brad Stevens’ reputation swayed Hauser and his family to choose Boston.

“Hauser and his parents went over a brief pros-and-cons list, and with the Celtics, they kept coming back to Stevens. They were fellow Midwesterners and admired the way Stevens built a program at Butler, leading the Bulldogs to two NCAA title-game appearances before becoming Celtics coach in 2013.”

Hauser’s mother, Stephanie, talked about why they were so fond of Stevens.

“He just had the old-school, down-home way, and we just liked how he goes about things,” Stephanie told Himmelsbach. “He’s very personable, and everything about him was very trustworthy. So the fact that he saw things in Sam had a lot of value to us.”

Since his time started with the Celtics, he has progressed into a consistent rotation player.

Sam Hauser Got His Break Because of an Injury

Though the Celtics signed Hauser to a three-year deal in 2022, he did not have much expectation going in. That was until new addition Danilo Gallinari suffered a season-ending ACL tear just before training camp started.

The Celtics elected to elevate Hauser’s role instead of signing a replacement that summer. Hauser did a lot of what Gallinari was supposed to do before he got hurt. He brought shooting with size to the second unit along with competent defense for a wing.

During the 2023-24 season, Hauser is still more or less recognized as primarily a sharpshooter. However, he has expanded his game a bit, like cutting to the basket and making hustle plays. He did not play much during the 2023 NBA Playoffs, but that is likely to change in 2024.