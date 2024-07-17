Insider Sends Strong Message About Bulls Rookie Matas Buzelis

Summer League stats are not an indicator of future NBA success, but Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis is having an encouraging stint. Buzelis is averaging 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in three Las Vegas Summer League games.

He is the third leading scorer among all players to play at least three Summer League games as of July 16.

He is quickly turning skeptics into believers.

“I’m loving Buzelis. #4 on my board,” The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connell said in a post on X after Buzelis’ performance against the Detroit Pistons on July 16. “Might turn out to be too low. Certainly will go down as a steal at #11 for the Bulls though.”

Matas Buzelis is so fun to watch 👀 18 points | 2 steals | 4 blocks

Dalton Knecht of the Las Angeles Lakers and Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs are the only rookies averaging more points. Castle, the No. 4 pick, has appeared in one game. Knecht, who went No. 17, has appeared in two games.

No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks is averaging 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in two games.

No. 2 pick Alexandre Sarr (Washington Wizards) has a 6.7/6.7/3.0 line with 3.0 blocks in three.

Bulls’ Matas Buzelis Stakes Claim as No. 1 Prospect in 2024 Draft Class

Buzelis told The Athletic’s Shams Charania on June 25 that fellow rookie and the No. 1 overall pick Risacher did not want to face him 1-on-1. And in an interview with HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Bulls’ youngster did not back off his sentiments.

Scotto asked the Chicago native directly if he believes he is the best player in the 2024 draft class, specifically including Risacher and Sarr.

Buzelis said, “Yeah,” later explaining why and the reason for his confidence.

“I think that I can do everything. Rebound, block shots, score the ball. I can pass the ball. I feel like I can do everything on the court, honestly,” Buzelis told Scotto in the interview that was published on July 16.

“My dad always told me to be humble, but I feel like I work harder than anybody in this draft class, and that’s where the confidence comes from,” Buzelis told Scotto. “I’m not one of those guys that just talk for no reason. I really work hard on my game, so that’s why I’m confident in my abilities.”

Matas Buzelis’ Shooting Woes Continue

Buzelis was 1-for-6 in the Bulls’ loss to the Pistons. He has shot 38.2% from the floor and 27.8% from beyond the arc. He shot 27.3% on 3.4 attempts in 26 appearances with the G League Ignite in 2023-24.

Shooting concerns topped O’Connor’s pre-draft list of “minuses” for Buzelis.

“Who is he really as a shooter? Buzelis was a streaky shooter until his final high school season, when he made 43.1 percent of his 3s, hitting a variety of shots off movement with smooth mechanics and a high release,” O’Connor wrote before the draft. “But he’s back below 30 percent during the G League season.”

However, the 6-foot-10 forward told NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson in an interview shared on July 11 that he is not worried about concerns over his shooting.

O’Connor pointed to ball handling, finishing at the rim, ability to contain dribble penetration, and strength as areas Buzelis needed to improve upon in his pre-draft evaluation.

Bulls guards Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White credited Director of Player Development Peter Patton with helping to refine their shooting, per Johnson in February. That bodes well for Buzelis, who has flashed other facets of his game.

Unlocking him as a shooter could be the key to him delivering on O’Connor’s prediction.