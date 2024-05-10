Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Continues Raising Mental Health Awareness in Latest Venture

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan’s efforts to raise awareness about mental health began long before he arrived at the storied franchise.

While it admittedly took him a while to open up about, DeRozan has since become one of the faces of the push to bring light to and shed stigmas of mental health. He even started a podcast, “Dinners With DeMar,” dedicated to helping athletes explore their struggles.

After years of speaking about his journey, DeRozan is set to retell it in written form.

DeRozan announced his memoirs on May 9. Entitled “Above The Noise,” he describes them as his “story of chasing calm.” San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich wrote the foreword.

“It wasn’t easy trying to be a kid in a place where making it through each day alive felt like an accomplishment,” DeRozan wrote in the apparent titular eighth chapter. “Today, I wear my upbringing like a badge of honor. The city, harsh as it was, is what made me. If it hadn’t been for everything I learned growing up in Compton, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. But back then? It made me angry.”

Dave Zarum co-wrote the book which is being published through Penguin Random House. It is available for preorder now and will be released on September 10, per DeRozan. Fans can also get signed copies through select outlets when the book comes out.

Coming September 10, 2024: ABOVE THE NOISE



This is my story of chasing calm.



My memoir ABOVE THE NOISE is now available for preorder. 📕 https://t.co/H5Y9OBZtck pic.twitter.com/wZCm6TXLUD — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) May 9, 2024

“As men, and especially Black men, we don’t talk about our mental health enough,” DeRozan said on the book’s landing page. “We struggle to admit when things aren’t okay, even when it’s obvious to everybody around us. I’ve seen how toxic that can become. I’ve experienced it myself, keeping everything under wraps until your head and heart are full of fire and rage.”

DeRozan has shared messages about his struggles while with the Bulls.

However, he has said he is happy in Chicago. That is notable as DeRozan heads to free agency this offseason.

DeMar DeRozan’s Mental Health Advocacy Spreading Through Bulls

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas noted DeRozan’s efforts in the community as one of the reasons they are so eager to bring him back in free agency this offseason.

DeRozan has extended his mental health advocacy to helping other organizations on that front.

“Coffee, Hip Hop and Mental Health is making a real difference in the lives of many Chicagoans,” DeRozan posted on X on March 21. “I’ve joined them for a few group therapy sessions, and each time I’m humbled by the shared humanity of the men in the room and the impact of these services.”

Coffee, Hip Hop and Mental Health is making a real difference in the lives of many Chicagoans. I’ve joined them for a few group therapy sessions, and each time I’m humbled by the shared humanity of the men in the room and the impact of these services. pic.twitter.com/hanU9madBM — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) March 21, 2024

Karnisovas also touted DeRozan’s connection with the Bulls’ younger players, a notion supported by the six-time All-Star bringing youngster Dalen Terry with him to an event.

DeRozan is arguably the Bulls’ top offseason priority even with Zach LaVine‘s uncertain future.

DeMar DeRozan Looms Over Bulls’ Offseason Plans

“Want to get a clear and concise read on Chicago’s plans for next season? Just watch how DeMar DeRozan’s unrestricted free agency plays out,” Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley wrote on May 9. “If the Bulls are aiming to maximize their competitiveness, they won’t let DeRozan get away.

“Of course, if Chicago is finally ready to shift its focus forward, then the idea of giving DeRozan, who turns 35 in August, a new deal is a non-starter.”

Despite mutual interest in DeRozan’s return, the two sides have yet to strike a deal.

They might be waiting for the official start of the offseason around the NBA. The league typically avoids transactional news being announced during the playoffs. Whatever they do will significantly impact the rest of the offseason.