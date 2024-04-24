Insider Highlights Notable Detail About Changes to Bulls Coaching Staff

Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas was non-commital on Head Coach Billy Donovan’s staff during his season-ending press conference while vowing to make changes this offseason.

Donovan remains safe and in place at the helm. But the shakeup beneath him is already underway.

There could be some notable ripple effects.

“Bulls assistant Maurice Cheeks is expected to depart from his full-time, on-bench role on Billy Donovan’s staff, sources say,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on X on April 23. “Cheeks could remain in another role under Donovan. Assistant Chris Fleming also is no longer part of staff as Chicago and Donovan make adjustments.

“Bulls assistant coach John Bryant is expected to move to the front of the bench next season on Donovan’s staff, sources said. Bryant has been a rising NBA and G League assistant over the last 14 years, from G League stops to coaching under Donovan, Doc Rivers and Brett Brown.”

NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson elaborated on the situation, noting that Cheeks had contemplated his move for some time, staying on out of respect for Donovan.

Fleming’s departure won’t go unnoticed.

“More staff stuff: Josh Longstaff is in mix to be new lead assistant coach, while John Bryant is expected to move from back to front of bench,” Johnson reported on X on April 23. “Last thing for now: To be clear, Longstaff isn’t only candidate and Bulls could make outside hire for this role, per source.

“Also, FWIW: Chris Fleming had extremely close relationship with Coby White. That was White’s assigned assistant from rookie year onward.”

Coby White: Chris Fleming ‘Always Believed in Me’

White, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 draft, is one of two remaining players left on the roster from before Karnisovas took over. The other is Zach LaVine, whom the organization has attempted to trade since the 2022-23 trade deadline.

He enjoyed a breakout season in 2023-24 after years of inconsistency.

White previously credited his offseason work for his leap. But he also pointed to Fleming for his growth as a leader.

“He always believed in me no matter what. But he also didn’t just tell me what I wanted to hear. He told me what I needed to hear. And he always pushed me to be more vocal,” White said, per Johnson in October 2023. “At the beginning, when he was saying be more vocal, I was thinking more (on the court terminology). But as I got older, it’s more about being a leader and commanding the team, talking to guys.”

White finished second in the voting for Most Improved Player this year.

Faith in Arturas Karnisovas, Billy Donovan Waned Amid Bulls’ Struggles

Karnisovas expressed confidence in ownership’s belief in him. He also expressed his belief in Donovan and his desire to re-sign DeMar DeRozan during his season-ending media availability. DeRozan has professed his desire to remain in Chicago and his affinity for the organization.

However, reports surfaced this past season about some waning internal belief in Karnisovas and the locker room questioning Donovan.

General Manager Marc Eversley also said the players relayed they didn’t feel like a team.

The promised offseason changes might alleviate that. Fans can only reflect on a season built on continuity only to have it come back to bite the person who swore by it coming into the campaign in Karnisovas.