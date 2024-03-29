Bulls Former All-Star Name-Dropped as Potential ‘Player of Interest’ for East Rival

The Chicago Bulls have nine games left on their regular season schedule, and they can do themselves a favor in the race to lock in a Play-In Tournament spot by beating the Brooklyn Nets on March 29.

Even with that still in front of them, the offseason is not far behind. The Bulls have a slew of questions to answer, though some remain out of their control.

DeMar DeRozan’s free agency looms large, and so do the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Unfortunately, this really isn’t a deep free-agent class of maximum-salary players,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Gina Mizell wrote on March 29. “DeMar DeRozan could be one player of interest the Sixers chase if they’re unable to get [Paul] George.”

Like DeRozan with the Bulls, George’s future with the Los Angeles Clippers remains uncertain amid stalled contract talks.

This mutual interest in DeRozan’s return to the Bulls next season.

But previously reported contract extension talks have not led to anything. There was also a belief that how this season ends could factor into their respective decisions this coming offseason.

The Bulls sit ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 1.0-game lead on the surging Atlanta Hawks – whom the Bulls will face on April 1 – entering their contest against the Nets.

DeRozan, 34, is eligible for a four-year, $179 million contract extension.

Bulls, DeMar DeRozan Approaching Crossroads

The Bulls have been consistent and public in their desire to bring DeRozan back next season, and vice versa. But both sides have made note of the situation needing to be right to continue their partnership.

For DeRozan, winning has become increasingly paramount, adding credence to the idea the season’s results could impact his thinking.

The Bulls have been less clear, especially in light of their minimal moves to improve the roster.

DeRozan compared his impending free agency to a relationship with a spouse: “It’s, like, ‘What we need to do to work on this, baby? Let’s figure this thing out. You want me. I want you.’ The love is there.” pic.twitter.com/zgYOL3lw2q — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) February 8, 2024

Still, the Bulls are in a position of strength even as the 76ers are tracking to have the second-most salary cap space in the league while the Bulls will be over-the-cap before potentially re-signing DeRozan, per Spotrac.

Chicago can still offer DeRozan an additional season i.e. more money than any other team. It is unclear how much that will factor into DeRozan’s thinking at this stage of his career though.

That brings the Bulls’ closing stretch back into focus.

Bulls Face Daunting Closing Schedule

The Bulls snapped a three-game skid with their win over the Indiana Pacers on March 25 and are 4-4 in their last eight outings. They will be on the road for six of their final nine games of the regular season with the Play-In Tournament potentially looming as another.

DeRozan and the Bulls are 16-19 on the road this season.

Six of their remaining games are also against teams in the playoffs or the Play-In Tournament field. The Nets sit just outside of that latter group.

The good news for the Bulls is that they have gone 5-2 on the road since the All-Star break. That is the fourth-best road record in the East in that span. They will need that strong play to continue in what could be an era-defining string of games.