Bulls Urged to Swing Deadline Trade With $60 Million All-Star

The Chicago Bulls’ trade deadline plans are expected to include moving two-time All-Star center Nikola Vučević. But their search for a partner has been unfruitful. Vučević has played at a high level this season.

However, he is on the wrong side of 30 and still has another year on his contract.

Still, Bleacher Greg Swartz believes there is an opportunity for a trade between the Bulls and Golden State Warriors.

Swartz suggested a package that would land Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney, both of whom won a title with the Warriors, and Kyle Anderson.

“Finding a new home for the 34-year-old Vučević and clearing future cap space should be a priority,” Swartz wrote on January 13. “Golden State should be in the market for a center and could use Vučević’s versatile scoring, rebounding and passing.

“In turn, Chicago gets over $17 million in expiring contracts from Payton and Looney and can use Anderson as a versatile glue guy off the bench behind LaVine.”

Bulls get:

Gary Payton II

Kevon Looney

Kyle Anderson

Warriors get:

Nikola Vučević

The Warriors have been a popular speculative destination for Vučević.

Looney and Payton are both unrestricted free agents after the season while Anderson has two more seasons, one of which is non-guaranteed.

Warriors’ Interest Sparking Nikola Vučević Rumors for Bulls

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson, and Sam Amick reported Golden State had interest in Vučević.

“Nikola Vučević has actually emerged as the more discussed Warriors’ trade target, according to team and league sources,” Slater, Thompson, and Amick wrote on January 4. “The front office and coaching staff have acknowledged back to training camp this team’s need for a true stretch center, something [Stephen] Curry has never really had.”

The Athletic also provided the outline for a potential deal.

That version included Anderson, Payton, and Lindy Waters II as a suggested third option to satisfy salary-matching rules. However, The Athletic did not include specific draft capital like Swartz’s proposal.

Vučević is in Year 2 of a three-year, $60 million contract signed during the 2023 offseason, and he is due $21.5 million in 2025-26.

Zach LaVine’s Play Should Shift Bulls’ Trade Focus to Nikola Vučević

Swartz’s suggestion comes as the Bulls have been focused on trading Zach LaVine, though that has also been fruitless. LaVine is younger than Vučević, but the former also has an extensive injury history. He is also in Year 3 of a five-year, $215.1 million pact.

“There was ‘light momentum’ in trade talks with Denver, and while they weren’t completely taken off the table they have stalled,” The Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley wrote on January 11. “A source also said that there was early-season talk about LaVine and the Lakers, but the puzzle didn’t have the right pieces at the time.”

The Lakers have since made a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, essentially ending that pathway.

“The Bulls shouldn’t feel as much pressure to trade Zach LaVine since he’s having a borderline All-Star season and is still in his 20s,” Swartz wrote.

LaVine is on a historic pace. He is averaging 24.0 points on 51.7% shooting overall and 45% from deep with 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Per Stathead, LaVine would be one of three players in NBA history to record such a stat line.

One of those campaigns is happening concurrently.

The Bulls have until February 6 to find a trade partner to take LaVine or Vučević this season. If not, they must wait until the offseason.