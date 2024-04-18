Former Warriors GM Gets Honest About Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Ahead of Free Agency

The Chicago Bulls did more than survive their opening-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In Tournament. They were largely dominant in the 131-116 affair, and six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan played a key role.

DeRozan is tracking to hit free agency this coming offseason.

Former Golden State Warriors president and general manager Bob Myers offered his thoughts on how the Bulls – or another prospective team should approach the 15-year veteran.

“You know who I’m impressed by? DeMar DeRozan continues to impress me,” Myers said during ESPN’s halftime show on April 17. “At his age, I’m just continuing to become more of a fan of him; how he carries himself.”

Myers was emphatic when asked if teams should show interest in DeRozan in free agency.

“Yeah, of course,” Myers told fellow panelist Michael Wilbon, a Chicagoan and noted Bulls fan. “The Bulls should.”

DeRozan finished the win over the Hawks with 22 points on 52.6% shooting, adding nine assists, six rebounds, one block, and one steal.

It was more than just his scoring.

DeRozan’s presence led the Hawks to send two defenders. That allowed Coby White to go for a would-be career-high 42 points, something Hawks star Dejounte Murray lamented after the game.

DeMar DeRozan Looking to Re-Sign With Bulls With Free Agency Looming

It’s that kind of impact on the floor – and a strong leadership role in the locker room – that had Bulls general manager Marc Everlsey speaking glowingly of DeRozan and candidly about his desires to resign him this offseason.

“DeMar’s been great,” Eversley said, per The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry on August 21. “He’s been terrific for this group, not only on the court but off the court. He’s been a leader. I would love DeMar to be part of this program long term. … We hope Deebo’s back. He’s been an integral part of this program’s success. We hope he is here long term.”

DeRozan remains keen on the idea too despite talks on a potential extension going cold.

“This is where I want to be,” DeRozan said, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson on April 11. “They know it. Everybody knows my stance. I lay it down from this perspective: I want to come back. Everybody else figure out what you need to figure out. And that’s just how I look at it so I don’t stress or worry about what’s what. I made it clear this is where I want to be.”

How the Bulls finished the season and money were thought to be potential hurdles in getting a deal done. But DeRozan sounds like he is well beyond worrying about either issue and simply focused on the end goal.

“The powers that be just need to figure out what needs to happen,” DeRozan said. “Everybody knows my mindset.”

DeRozan can sign a four-year, $179 million contract extension with the Bulls before free agency.

He is in the final year of a three-year, $81.9 million contract the Bulls offered in the 2021 offseason. Some viewed it as a major overpay at the time. DeRozan’s next best offer was for the mid-level exception.

Bulls Get Chance for Revenge

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas sought improvement over last season coming into the year. The Bulls won one fewer game despite their myriad injuries.

They still have a chance to deliver on Karnisovas’ wish and atone for their shortfall last season in the next round of the Play-In Tournament against the Miami Heat.

The expectation is Miami's Jimmy Butler will be out multiple weeks, sources said. Butler remarkably played the final three quarters vs. 76ers last night with what is now feared to be an MCL injury. https://t.co/dEDMAuuXuN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2024

The Bulls held a three-point lead with 3:47 to go in the fourth quarter of their 2023 Play-In meeting with the Heat. Their offense went cold, and the Heat outscored them 15-1 the rest of the way.

Bulls players echoed Karnisovas’ sentiments, and now they could make good.