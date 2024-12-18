Zach LaVine Trade is ‘Focus’ of Western Conference Contender

Zach LaVine during a November 29 game against the Boston Celtics.

For the first time in years, there’s some momentum on a deal involving Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine. Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic report that the Denver Nuggets are an interested party ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline, and that their focus is “significant.”

“League sources say the focus on LaVine in recent discussions is significant, with the Nuggets interested in the 29-year-old who is averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season,” Amick and Jones wrote. “LaVine, a two-time All-Star, is owed $43 million this season, $45.9 million next season and has a player option worth $48.9 million for the 2026-27 campaign.”

Denver is looking to add an established scorer to a team that’s 14-10 and a far cry from the powerhouse that hoisted the Larry O’ Brien trophy in 2023.

Chicago is 12-15, and over a third of the way through what appears to be another middling year in the Eastern Conference.

They’ve been steadfast in their hopes of moving on from LaVine for years. It appears that there’s some real traction on a deal to end the two-time All-Star’s tenure with the Bulls.

What Would a Zach LaVine, Nuggets Trade Look Like?

LaVine’s value isn’t at an all-time high after playing in just 25 games last season due to various injuries. Amick and Jones speculate that any deal would involve Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.

“Any big trade would likely involve Porter, according to league sources,” Amick and Jones wrote. “Porter has long been one of the best shooters in the league. This season, he has rounded into becoming an all-around scorer, capable of impacting offense from all three levels. He has also gotten stronger and become more impactful defensively than he has been in the past.”

Porter, in the fourth season of a five-year, $170 million extension signed in 2021. He’s averaging 18.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game over 24 starts this season.

His salary alone isn’t enough to a deal, according to ESPN’s Trade Machine. It would require additional salary, like that of Zeke Nnaji, who Amick and Jones also mentioned.

LaVine, Nnaji, and a future pick swap would make up a sensible deal between Chicago and Denver.

LaVine Listed at Number Two on Sam Vecenie’s Trade Board

Elsewhere at The Athletic, Sam Vecenie put together a list of the best players (seemingly) available for trade this season.

LaVine is listed second, behind former Bulls star Jimmy Butler, who could be on his way out in South Beach.

“For my money, LaVine is the best player on this list other than Butler — even if that doesn’t necessarily make him the best trade asset because of his salary,” Vecenie wrote on December 17.

Vecenie cited financials as the biggest issue to any LaVine deal.

“The issue for LaVine is financial,” Vecenie continued. “The two-time all-star makes $43 million this year and has two additional years for a total of $95 million. While I like LaVine’s game more than most, that’s an excessive amount of money compared to the value he brings to the table.”

Denver doesn’t seem dissuaded by LaVine’s salary. Perhaps his time in the Windy City is finally coming to an end.