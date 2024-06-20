Bulls Floated 15 Trade Proposals Centering 2-Time All-Star: Report

The Chicago Bulls have started cleaning the house by trading Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

What might come next is a Zach LaVine trade as Bulls’ executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas has been busy finding the former two-time All-Star guard a new home since last February trade deadline.

According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports-Chicago, the Bulls have contacted several teams regarding LaVine as Karnišovas came to terms during his season-ending press conference that “something doesn’t work” over the past two seasons and “everything is on the table” heading into this offseason.

“It’s why Zach LaVine’s future isn’t the only trade scenario that has been discussed, even if sources said Karnišovas has floated as many as 15 proposals centered on the two-time All-Star guard to various teams including the Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers,” Johnson wrote on June 20.

The combination of LaVine’s extensive injury history and his enormous contract — roughly $138 million over the next three years — remain the biggest obstacle in their trade pursuits.

LaVine averaged 24.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in seven seasons with the Bulls. But despite those gaudy numbers and two All-Star berths, the lack of playoff winning has led Karsinovas to rebuild the team.

The Bulls only had one playoff appearance — a 4-1 first-round loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021-22 season — with LaVine as their star.

Bulls Bet Big on Josh Giddey’s All-Star Potential

The Bulls are betting on Giddey to develop into an All-Star that he would never achieve in Oklahoma City with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominating the ball.

The knock on Giddey’s game is his lack of an outside shot. But he’s a tremendous playmaker, who has 11 career triple-doubles.

According to Wojnarowski, the Bulls envision Giddey as Lonzo Ball’s replacement.

Ball (knee injury) has yet to play a game since January 4, 2022.

Giddey went from starter to a spark plug off the bench last season with the emergence of Gilgeous-Alexander as an MVP candidate, the arrival of Chet Holmgren and the continuing development of Jalen Williams.

Giddey is eligible for a rookie extension but it remains unclear if the Bulls will give him this summer or wait until next offseason when they could match any offer he receives as a restricted free agent.

The Bulls let go of Caruso, a two-time All-Defensive guard, who is in the final year of his current contract. The 30-year-old guard will be eligible for a four-year, $80 million contract extension six months from the date of this trade, according to Wojnarowski.

Will DeMar DeRozan Return?

As the Bulls decided to go younger, the next big question now is what will DeMar DeRozan do?

Johnson reported in April that the Bulls offered DeRozan a two-year deal worth $80 million which he did not accept.

“A source said the Bulls recently offered DeRozan’s representative a two-year deal at a high annual salary, perhaps as much as $40 million per season. For now, DeRozan is seeking a longer-term deal, but that merely be part of negotiations,” Johnson wrote on April 20.

In a May 15 interview with former NBA player Lou Williams at “Run It Back” on FanDuel TV, DeRozan reaffirmed his desire to return to Chicago.

“The city is great, I love the city, the organization been great—it’s definitely a place I would love to return to, and take care of unfinished business,” DeRozan said.

But after Caruso’s exit, which signals a rebuilding is coming, will DeRozan still want to return?