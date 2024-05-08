Proposed 4-Team Trade Lands Cavaliers Donovan Mitchell Replacement

Washington Wizards receive: Paul Reed Jr. (via 76ers), Nikola Jović (via Heat), Ty Jerome (via Cavaliers), No. 16 pick (via 76ers), 2026 (TBD) first-round pick (via 76ers) & $23.5 million trade exception (Kuzma)

Tyler Herro Fits Cavaliers’ Young Core Timeline

This trade looks underwhelming for the Cavaliers based on what they gave up to acquire Mitchell from the Utah Jazz two years ago. But they will not have any ounce of leverage if Mitchell do not sign an extension this summer.

Herro is three years younger than Mitchell and will have time to develop with Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.

“Herro would slot into Mitchell’s position on the Cavaliers’ rotation on a cost-controlled contract. He’s not cheap, but Cleveland can field a competitive roster without entering the luxury tax. That includes keeping restricted free agent Isaac Okoro if both sides can agree to terms at a salary starting near $10-13 million.

Is Herro as good as Mitchell? No, but he’s better than letting Mitchell walk after a year with nothing in return. And the Cavaliers add the No. 15 pick in June, along with compensation to make up for some of what was sent to Utah (two additional firsts and a second),” Pincus wrote. Summer of Uncertainty Mitchell is widely believed to leave Cleveland unless they win the Eastern Conference this season, according to Pincus.

“The buzz in NBA circles suggests that barring a run to the NBA Finals, Mitchell will decline an extension and look elsewhere, and the Cavaliers are more likely than not to move him well before he can leave outright as a free agent,” Pincus wrote on April 5.

Mitchell’s response to Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert’s confidence that his star player would sign an extension this summer only added more fuel to the fire.

“I got a lot of things to focus on outside of that right now,” Mitchell told reporters on March 30. “So, I’ll handle that when it comes.”

Two days earlier, Gilbert expressed confidence Mitchell would be a Cavalier for a long time.

“We’ve been talking to him, sure, for the last couple of years about extending this contract,” Gilbert told The Associated Press on Thursday, March 28. “We think he will extend. I think if you listen to him talk, he loves the city.

He loves the situation in Cleveland because our players are very young and we’re just kind of putting the core together that he’s clearly the biggest part of.”

But according to Pincus, the Cavaliers star “is all but certain to decline his $37.1 million player option for the 2025-26 season to explore unrestricted free agency next July.”