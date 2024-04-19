Snubbed Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving Reacts to Team USA Selection Process

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving harbors no ill feelings toward USA Basketball after he did not make the final cut for the Paris Olympics roster. But the 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist wished the selection process would return to conducting tryouts.

“I grew up in a time when we actually had to try out for USAB,” Irving told reporters. “And we did meet up as a group and as peers and there was a mutual respect that we earned from one another in trying out and seeing what five meshed well.”

USA Basketball opted to handpick 12 players similar to what they did last year with the team that failed to land a medal in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila. But unlike last year, USA Basketball’s managing director Grant Hill did not have a hard time getting commitment from the NBA superstars.

Irving’s former teammate LeBron James and his old rival Stephen Curry, who will make his Olympic debut, lead the stacked 12-man lineup that will be the heavy favorites to win the Olympic gold.

“I think the timing’s a little bit different,” Irving said. “I kind of miss those days of just being able to get everybody together, break bread, and then compete against one another. And then the deliberation process happens at the end of the four-day or five-day process even though people know who’s going to be on the team. I missed that fun part of it of just getting together, but I just wish my brothers well.”

Joining James and Curry in the final lineup are Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday and Bam Adebayo,2023 FIBA World Cup team holdovers Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards.

Kawhi Leonard took the final roster spot.

Kyrie Irving’s Focus

Irving, who was part of the initial 41-man pool where the final 12 were selected, said his focus is on helping the Mavericks go on a deep playoff run after not making it last season. But he hinted he might show up in Paris.

“I wish my brothers well, I just didn’t fit in to this team,” Irving said. “I think the deliberation process was a tough one. But again, I have nothing but respect for those guys of USAB.

At this point in my career, I think my focus should be on winning the championship and in the summertime to just go and support those guys when I get a chance.”

The 31-year-old Irving averaged 25.6 points on 50/41/91 shooting split with 5.2 assists , 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 58 regular-season games to help the Mavericks clinch the fifth seed in the loaded Western Conference. He made history as one of the only two players — the other is Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey — who finished the season to average at least 25 points, five assists, and under two turnovers.

Mavericks Favored to Beat Kawhi-Less Clippers

They will face the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Clippers in the first round with Leonard’s status still up in the air due to swelling in his knee.

Without Leonard and with Irving and Luka Doncic healthy, the Mavericks are -120 favorites to win the series at FanDuel, one of the top sportsbooks according to MI Betting.

Irving averaged 26.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists against the Clippers in the regular season. Doncic torched the Clippers with 34.0 points, 6.7 assists and 6.0 rebounds in three games this season.