$26 Million Stretch Big Floated as Nuggets ‘Dream’ Target

The Denver Nuggets need some reinforcements this offseason. Entering the league’s second tax apron, they have limited options in free agency. They could try their hand at a trade, and one possible target could be Kelly Olynyk.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey explained why the Toronto Raptors big man is a “dream” target for the Nuggets this offseason.

“Kelly Olynyk, of course, is another big man, but he’s stylistically a lot closer to Jokić while also being a more reliable three-point shooter,” Bailey wrote in a May 22 story . “His range, playmaking, and the fact that he’s at least in the right spots defensively would make the Nuggets’ second unit far more dynamic.”

“He signed an extension with the Raptors after being traded there this past season, so landing him would take a trade, but maybe Zeke Nnaji, salary filler, and some draft capital might be enough to entice the rebuilding Raptors.”

Olynyk’s new extension is worth $26 million over the next two seasons. Since coming to the NBA in 2013, he has played in multiple conference finals with the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. With the latter, Olynyk went on to play in the NBA Finals in 2020, proving he has plenty of playoff experience. Coincidentally, he has not been to the playoffs since his last year in Miami.

In his 11 years in the NBA, Olynyk has proven himself as a stretch big, shooting 36.9% from three for his career.

How a Kelly Olynyk-Nuggets Trade Gets Tricky

The Nuggets project to enter the NBA’s second tax apron this coming offseason. Doing so comes with certain caveats that will not be easy to overcome if they want to add to their team.

Being a second tax apron team prevents the Nuggets from aggregating contracts to trade for a player. Olynyk will be paid $12.8 million for the 2024-25 season. Outside of their starting five, they don’t have anyone who makes that money to match. However, if the Nuggets manage to get under enough to be only in the league’s first tax apron, they won’t have that restriction.

Another conundrum is what the Nuggets plan to do with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. He has thrived in his role for the Nuggets, and it helped them win a title in 2023. He has a player option that he will likely opt out of.

Keeping him will likely come at a high cost, which would make the odds of the Nuggets sliding under the league’s first tax apron slim.

Michael Porter Jr. Trade Could Help Kelly Olynyk Trade

After the Minnesota Timberwolves ended their season, The Denver Gazette’s Mike Kizla explained why he thinks the Nuggets should trade Michael Porter Jr.

“A far bigger change is demanded to return this team to legit championship contention in a Western Conference that will only be tougher next season,” Kizla wrote in a May 20 story. “The Nuggets need to reconfigure the roster by trading Porter, who disappeared when the team needed him most against Minnesota, missing nine of a dozen shots in Game 7 and finishing with 9 points.”

There is a scenario where the Nuggets could trade Porter Jr. where they could get Olynyk back in a blockbuster package. However, the Nuggets would have to take back more than Olynyk. Given their lack of depth, a trade like that might be worth it.