Nuggets $30 Million Starter Could Bolt for 76ers: Insider

The Denver Nuggets are unlikely to make massive changes this offseason but face a decision on the future of starting shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The veteran is sure to have suitors if he tests free agency.

Caldwell-Pope still has one season remaining on a two-year, $30.1 million contract. The guard has a player option that would allow Caldwell-Pope to hit free agency. Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that Caldwell-Pope would be among the Philadelphia 76ers’ top targets if the team strikes out on landing another star.

“The Sixers, sources said, took note of Indiana’s two-year splurge for Bruce Brown that then became the biggest salary headed back to Toronto in exchange for Siakam,” Fischer wrote in a May 23, 2024 story titled, “76ers aiming to pursue a familiar path this offseason: trying to add another All-Star to Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey.” “Veteran wings like Klay Thompson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would fall on the Sixers’ list of targets for similar one-plus-one contracts, sources said.”

Nuggets Rumors: Christian Braun Is a Potential Replacement Starter for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 40.6% from long range in 76 starts this season. It remains to be seen how much of a raise Caldwell-Pope would command in free agency. At least publicly, Denver has maintained that they are willing to go into the second luxury tax apron to potentially keep the veteran.

“Calvin Booth leaves the door open for the Nuggets to go into the second luxury tax apron to re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope if he opts out of his contract,” DNVR Sports’ Harrison Wind detailed in a May 23 message on X. “He didn’t rule it out and said Denver will look at all options. The Nuggets’ top priority is to field a contender.”

We saw the Nuggets lean on Christian Braun in crunch time minutes during the NBA playoffs. Braun would be a potential candidate to replace Caldwell-Pope in the starting lineup if the guard bolts in free agency. The guard averaged 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 38.4% from the three-point line, playing in all 82 games this season.

“On Christian Braun’s future and potential to become a starter: ‘He’s ahead of schedule,’ Calvin Booth says,” Wind noted in a May 23 message on X. “It’s sounded like he’s in line to start at shooting guard if the Nuggets don’t re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.”

Nuggets Rumors: Bulls Center Andre Drummond Labeled a Top Potential Target for Denver

Given the Nuggets’ luxury tax situation, Denver has limited options to improve their roster this offseason. The Nuggets will likely need to lean on the $5.1 million tax midlevel exception to make a significant addition. Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey labeled Chicago Bulls big man Andre Drummond as a potential offseason target.

“The non-Nikola Jokić minutes have been nightmarish for a few years,” Bailey wrote in a May 22 article titled, “Dream and Realistic Offseason Targets for Every NBA Team.” “Since the start of 2021-22, the Denver Nuggets are plus-10.7 points per 100 possessions when he’s on the floor and minus-8.7 when he’s off. That’s a monumental swing.

“… A more reliable big man to spell Jokić would help, and despite already being in the phase of his career in which he’s getting veteran minimum deals, Andre Drummond has been reliable over the last three seasons.”