Three-Time Champion Makes Bold Claim About Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has been in the NBA for less than a decade but already has quite an accomplished resume. However, despite his accolades, NBA Hall-of-Famer Toni Kukoc believes he pales in comparison to some of the other European players who came before him.

“Despite the statistics, Jokic isn’t at the level of [Vlade] Divac and Dino [Radja] in the center position,” Kukoc told Serbian news outlet Sporski Zurnal. “30 years ago, Divac surprised America with the way he handled the ball while being this tall. Radja when it comes to how he could catch the ball under the basket and reach the other side of the court to score.”

Radja played for the Boston Celtics from 1993 to 1997 and never made an All-Star team. Divac played for multiple teams from 1989 to 2004, where he made one All-Star team. Jokic, by comparison has made six All-Star teams who

Kukoc used another well-known basketball player to emphasize his point about Jokic.

“Anyone who remembers (Arvydas) Sabonis knows how he dominated as a center. It’s a shame that his Achilles tendons bothered him so much. Jokic has improved a lot and can improve his game a lot more.”

Jokic has drawn comparisons to Sabonis in the past. Sabonis is well-regarded as one of the best basketball players ever, but he was past his prime by the time he played in the NBA. Kukoc was an integral member of the Chicago Bulls‘ second threepeat from 1996 to 1998.

Nikola Jokic Provides Update on Wrist Injury

Jokic has been dealing with a wrist injury in recent days. On March 29, he provided an update on his recovery.

“We’ll see. I really trust Jason (Miller) and the medical staff, and our doctors. We’ll see. Hopefully, it’s going to be a little bit better, just so I don’t feel it every time when I shoot. But it’s good. I’m used to it, dealing with the pain. It’s kind of normal for me,” Jokic said, per Harrison Wind’s X account.

While Jokic’s wrist injury has not affected his availability for the Nuggets, it could affect their upcoming playoff run. The Nuggets need everyone healthy for the 2024 NBA Playoffs if they want to repeat. That’s especially the case with Jokic.

Nikola Jokic Praises Kevin Durant

After the Phoenix Suns beat the Nuggets on March 27, Jokic heaped praise on Durant for his performance.

“He did what he’s doing the last, I don’t know how many, 15 years, He’s a great scorer, great shooter, even on the defensive end he had a couple blocks that disturbed our offense too,” Jokic said, per Wind’s X account.

Durant put up a statline of 30 points, 13 rebounds, and five blocks in 38 minutes. Jokic praised Durant and said the Suns are a good team overall.

“I think he was getting the shots that he wants, the shots that he can make. He’s a great player. Maybe we could do something different, maybe not, but they’re a really, really good team and they have so many threats on the floor.”

Both the Nuggets and Suns have the same aspirations, which could make for quite the playoff rematch if they ever face off again.