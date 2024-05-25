Nuggets Trade Proposal Sends $68M Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Replacement

The Denver Nuggets have to consider whether to keep Kentvavious Caldwell-Pope this offseason. Since he had a player option, the two-time champion could potentially leave for greener pastures.

While the Nuggets could keep him, paying up to do so could lead to them entering the NBA’s second tax apron. If they pass on the opportunity, DNVR Sports’ Harrison Wind proposed a trade that would get someone who could replace Caldwell-Pope: Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Wind proposed the following trade between the Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks.

Nuggets receive: Bogdanovic

Hawks receive: Zeke Nnaji, Reggie Jackson, Hunter Tyson, No. 28 pick in 2024 NBA Draft

Wind explained why Bogdanovic is a good candidate to replace Caldwell-Pope.

“There’s a chance Denver loses Caldwell-Pope this offseason. If that happens, the Nuggets will need to find a way to add some offensive juice. Bogdanovic is a clear trade candidate in Atlanta and fits the mold of an offensive-first role player that Denver could look at,” Wind wrote.

He further explained why Bogdanovic could very well have a new home.

“Late last season, Bogdanovic got into a face-to-face confrontation with Hawks coach Quin Snyder on the sideline. And with Atlanta landing the first pick in the draft, there’s a good chance they gradually shift into asset generation mode and begin to covet future first-round picks.”

Bogdanovic will enter the second year of a four-year, $68 million contract.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Linked to Contender: Report

Because Caldwell-Pope could enter unrestricted free agency, the Nuggets are in danger of losing him to a team willing to pay good money for him. The Philadelphia 76ers fall under that category, as they will have plenty of money to spend.

Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer reported that Caldwell-Pope is one of their targets. More than that, the Sixers may give the same contract to him that one former Nugget received in 2023.

“The Sixers, sources said, took note of Indiana’s two-year splurge for Bruce Brown that then became the biggest salary headed back to Toronto in exchange for Siakam. Veteran wings like Klay Thompson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would fall on the Sixers’ list of targets for similar one-plus-one contracts, sources said,” Fischer reported in a May 23 story.

After winning a title with the Nuggets, Brown signed a two-year, $45 million contract. Given his skillset and experience, it wouldn’t be too out of left field to suggest Caldwell-Pope could earn a similar contract at minimum.

Front Office Expert Outlines Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s Extension

After the Nuggets’ elimination, ESPN’s Bobby Marks outlined what kind of contract the Nuggets could give Caldwell-Pope.

“Because he was acquired in a trade from Washington, Denver inherited his Bird rights, allowing it to pay up to 30% of the salary cap in the first year. He would be eligible to sign a four-year, $96.8 million extension starting July 16 if he exercises the player option,” Marks wrote in a May 20 story.

Signing Caldwell-Pope would surely put the Nuggets above the second tax apron threshold. Knowing the restrictions that come with that, trading for Bogdanovic is a valid alternative. However, the Nuggets must think about whether saving some money is worth letting someone like Caldwell-Pope go, knowing how valuable he’s been.