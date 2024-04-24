‘Financial Situation’ Likely to Force Warriors’ Hand With Chris Paul: Reporter

Chris Paul‘s future with the Golden State Warriors is cloudy. The last year of his four-year, $120 million contract is non-guaranteed for $30 million. NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin cast doubt on Paul’s staying past the 2023-24 season.

“It’s highly unlikely Chris Paul will be back with the Warriors next season,” Helin wrote in an April 23 story. “It’s not that Steve Kerr or anyone else is unhappy with his play — this was the best Golden State’s non-Curry minutes have been in years, and much of that was thanks to Paul. It’s just a financial situation where the Warriors are trying to cut back on their steep tax bill, and another team will likely offer CP3 more money than the Warriors want to pay their backup point guard.”

The Warriors have an expensive payroll, and Klay Thompson’s free agency is also looming large. Golden State has both him and Paul to worry about when the offseason starts. The Warriors could also guarantee Paul’s contract if they wanted to. However, there have been no indications that they’ll do as such.

Spurs Could Be Chris Paul Destination: Report

Even though he’ll be 38 years old in May, Paul will have suitors if and when he hits free agency. NBA Insider Marc Stein revealed that the San Antonio Spurs could get in on the Paul sweepstakes.

“A potential team to watch, should Paul and the Warriors part ways, is San Antonio,” Stein wrote in an April 20 newsletter. “Among the early personnel rumbles in circulation: The Spurs could emerge as a Paul suitor if they decide to pursue some veteran know-how on a short-term contract basis to furnish presumptive Rookie of the Year winner Victor Wembanyama with more seasoned help in Year 2.”

The Spurs have started a new era of basketball with Wembanyama as their next franchise player. Paul is among the oldest players in the NBA, but can still distribute and boasts experience. Paul had a diminished role with the Warriors during the 2023-24 season. In 58 games, he averaged 9.2 points and 6.8 assists while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from three.

At this stage of his career, Paul will likely play a backup role as his NBA career winds down. It’s a matter of if he wants to play for a young team like the Spurs or a possible contender.

Chris Paul Refutes Retirement Speculation

Most players who have lasted in the NBA as long as Paul have typically retired because they are on their last legs. However, from the horse’s mouth, Paul does not intend to hang it up. At least not after the 2023-24 season ended.

Paul said as much after the Warriors were eliminated from the play-in tournament.

“I’ll talk to my wife and my kids, my family, my support system, see what it looks like,” Paul told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “But this isn’t (the end of my career). I know it for sure.”

The Warriors acquired Paul in exchange for Jordan Poole. Even if they didn’t get the result they wanted, trading for Paul led to Poole’s contract coming off their books. It gives them more cap flexibility knowing how high their payroll is.