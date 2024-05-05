Warriors Trade Pitch Would Send 3 1st-Round Picks and More for All-Time Great

The Golden State Warriors may attempt to pair Stephen Curry with another star this offseason as they try to give themselves another chance of winning a ring. With young players and first-round picks to move, the Warriors could be in the mix for a star. In a proposed deal from Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, Golden State would change their roster in a big way, trading for all-time great LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lakers get: Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, Andrew Wiggins, 2025 first-round pick, 2026 first-round swap, 2027 first-round pick, 2028 first-round swap, 2029 first-round swap, and a 2030 first-round pick that’s protected from Nos. 21-30.

Favale wrote that this trade presumes the Warriors 2024 pick conveys to the Portland Trail Blazers with top-four protection and the deal is done after the draft as Golden State can move their 2025 first.

Warriors get: James, who must pick up his player option.

“Golden State can try negotiating a more favorable opportunity cost if it’s feeling heat-checky. After all, these talks only transpire if LeBron leverages the Lakers into a trade. But the Warriors aren’t surviving such a blockbuster with Kuminga or Podz still on the roster,” Favale wrote in his May 3 article exploring blockbuster NBA trades. “They should consider themselves lucky that LeBron’s clout might spare them from adding in Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis. And if Golden State has to include either or both, it should.

“I don’t care that LeBron is about to turn 40. He’s still LeBron—one of the veeery few players with the juice to reopen the Dubs’ title window.”

James, now 39 years old, will turn 40 in December of the 2024-25 season. However, he was still a productive player for the Lakers this season. The all-time leading scorer averaged 25.7 points. 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game. It was also the first time James shot over 40.6% from three-point range, shooting 41.0%.

Lebron James Tweeted About His Future

For the Golden State Warriors to be able to trade for James, he needs to continue playing. His agent Rich Paul, appearing on “SiriusXM NBA Radio,” said he expects James to play next year and that “he’s got maybe two or three years left in the tank, maybe.”

Regarding his future, James took to X to provide an update.

“I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again,” James tweeted on April 30. “I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as. well as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then. Love.”

The Fit Next to Stephen Curry

After battling it out in the NBA Finals multiple times, James and Curry forming a duo would be an interesting sight. However, given their ages, with Curry recently turning 36 in March, this could be one of the final years they can do so.

Curry averaged 26.4 points per game and shot 40.8% from three-point range on 11.8 attempts per game. He proved, statistically, that he can be a No. 1 option still on a championship team, as did James.

The two will play together during the 2024 Olympics on the USA Men’s National Team, playing with each other for the first time in a competitive setting. In 2022, James appeared in an episode of “The Stop” and was asked who he’d like to play with in the NBA. His first response was his son, Bronny James, but his second response was the Golden State Warriors superstar.