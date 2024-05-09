Proposed NBA Trade Has Warriors Go All-In With $114 Million Hawks Star

There are plenty of rumors swirling about what moves the Golden State Warriors will make this offseason. Golden State could hit the reset button as Klay Thompson enters free agency, and Draymond Green is coming off another volatile season.

The Warriors could also look to make one last push around Thompson, Green and Steph Curry. Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz put together five trade proposals for teams looking to go all-in next season.

One of the proposed deals has the Warriors landing Atlanta Hawks star guard Dejounte Murray. Like the Warriors, the Hawks have plenty of rumors about whether the team will split up Murray and Trae Young.

The trade pitch has Golden State sending Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II and a 2025 first-round pick (unprotected) to Atlanta. Murray would head to the Warriors as the focal point of this blockbuster deal.

Let’s take a look at whether this trade pitch makes sense for either the Warriors or Hawks.

Warriors Rumors: Could Hawks Guard Dejounte Murray be a Fit for Golden State?

Dejounte Murray is a name to monitor for the Golden State Warriors, per @anthonyVslater (More here: https://t.co/TipaNOP9La) pic.twitter.com/Gr1WICgENr — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 10, 2024

The Warriors would essentially become a big four with Murray added to Curry, Thompson and Green. There is plenty to like about Murray, who is a former All-Star and member of the All-Defensive team.

Murray averaged a career-high 22.5 points, 6.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 36.3% from long range in 78 starts this season. As for the price tag, Murray is about to begin a four-year, $114 million contract that is slated to run through the 2027-28 season.

Murray’s cap hit for next season is $25.4 million. All this is more than reasonable for a point guard who continues to produce.

Warriors Rumors: Golden State Urged to Go All-In With a Blockbuster Trade This NBA Offseason

Dejounte Murray is a potential trade target for the Warriors 👀 (via @TheAthletic) pic.twitter.com/A7YwLnvjXM — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) January 11, 2024

Murray’s fit alongside Curry is likely a little more clean that it has been in Atlanta next to Young. Both Hawks stars need the ball in their hands to shine. Swartz believes the Warriors “should be operating like a desperate team this offseason” given Curry’s shrinking window.

“The Warriors should be operating like a desperate team this offseason after finishing 10th in the West and missing the playoffs,” Swartz wrote in May 9, 2024 story titled, “Blockbuster NBA Trades for Teams Ready to Risk It All.”

“… Curry would still get to defend the smaller backcourt opponent and focus more on shooting (always a good thing for him) and less on making plays for others. Klay Thompson can still serve as the team’s starting small forward if he re-signs, which may be best as he enters his age-34 season.

“Giving up some of the young talent is necessary to get an All-Star talent like Murray, and the Warriors still get to keep Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis.”

Hawks Rumors: Atlanta Could Look to Trade Trae Young or Dejounte Murray

Trae Young on his future: “Obviously I want to be in Atlanta… but at the same time I want to win. I don’t feel like I have very much time to waste.” (via @fromthepointTY) pic.twitter.com/oUjpsomIDy — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 1, 2024

It remains to be seen what the Hawks will do this offseason. The roster is not devoid of talent, but pieces like Young and Murray have been unable to thrive together.

During an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports, Atlanta native Taylor Rooks reflected on the trade rumors swirling around the two Hawks guards. Rooks wonders if it could be Young that is the guard that the Hawks front office trades this offseason.

“In terms of what they should do in the offseason, I am a big advocate of I want every player to get into the situation that works for them,” the TNT Sports analyst told Heavy Sports during an April 18 interview. “I think that if Trae and the Hawks end up having a conversation and they feel like, ‘Okay, this has not been working. We obviously had a great year [in 2021]. We went to the Eastern Conference Finals.’

“But I think that Hawks fans are trying to figure out what is the missing piece. Is it that piece is missing or is it that piece needs to be swapped?” Rooks added. “Whatever it is, I think that Hawks fans really took a liking to Dejounte. Dejounte was able to step up a lot when Trae was hurt. That team was able to click in a lot of ways.”

This trade would return the franchise to building around Young. Kuminga and Moody give Atlanta two intriguing wings to play alongside Young. Both players still possess a lot of upside, even if they lack the current star power of Murray.