NBA Trade Pitch Sends Warriors a 14-Time All-Star for Andrew Wiggins

The Golden State Warriors face a decision this offseason on whether to run things back with their current roster or potentially hit the reset button with a trade. All this is prompting plenty of speculation that the Warriors could explore a reunion with Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley put together a trade for every NBA lottery team and has Golden State sending a haul to Phoenix for Durant. Andrew Wiggins is the headliner, but the Warriors are also sending Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to the Suns as part of the trade proposal.

Golden State is adding two first-round picks as part of the trade. Buckley suggested the Warriors may need to land the No. 1 pick in order to entice the Suns to talk about this blockbuster trade idea.

Golden State is projected to have the No. 14 pick in the 2024 draft. Unless the Warriors land a top-four selection, the pick will go to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a previous trade.

Let’s take a look at whether this blockbuster trade proposal makes sense for the Suns or Warriors.

Suns Rumors: Does Phoenix Want to Trade Kevin Durant?

So far, there has been little indication that Phoenix plans to explore trading Durant. Yet, we have heard rumblings from The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Durant is unhappy with his role on the Suns.

Despite a bloated payroll with Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the roster netted zero playoff wins this season. For the Warriors, the front office must consider whether to make one more run around their trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

“If the Warriors have a chance to add a difference-maker of Durant’s caliber without totally depleting their asset collection, it almost certainly involves landing the No. 1 pick,” Buckley wrote in a May 7, 2024 story titled, “1 Trade Idea for Every NBA Lottery Team If It Wins No. 1 Draft Pick.”

“Now, the Suns may still decide this is not enough for the [14-time] All-Star, but the Warriors can expand this offer with more prospects and/or pick swaps if needed.

“That would be a steep price, but Golden State’s need for a Stephen Curry co-star is substantial. And while the Warriors could consider alternatives, maybe those players wouldn’t fit this system as snugly as Durant already has,” Buckley added. “During his three seasons in Golden State, the team made three Finals appearances and won two titles, both of which saw the 35-year-old crowned as Finals MVP.”

Warriors Rumors: Would Golden State Consider a Reunion With Kevin Durant?

Draymond Green on how KD was maximized with the Warriors: “Kevin Durant was allowed to do what Kevin Durant only wanted to do. He didn’t have to worry about leading a team…you know what he did? Score.” Potential KD/Warriors reunion 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/huMjYf0kST — Smiley (@30GotNext) May 3, 2024

As mentioned above, this is a significant package even without the Warriors’ ability to land a top pick, an unlikely outcome. There are two questions that need to be considered for this potential deal.

First, would Golden State consider bringing back Durant given his decision to leave for the Brooklyn Nets? Finally, Phoenix needs to decide how to handle Durant’s future going forward.

Durant still has two seasons remaining on a sizable four-year, $194 million contract. The superstar is slated to have a $51.1 million cap hit next season.

Wiggins may be the headliner in this package for the Suns, but Kuminga is the player with the most upside. Kuminga is coming off a breakout season averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 74 appearances, including 46 starts.