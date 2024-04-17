Proposed Trade Gives $128 Million Ex-Warriors Champion Fresh Start

The Golden State Warriors gave Jordan Poole a fresh start when they traded him to the Washington Wizards. However, following a down season in Washington, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a trade that would give Poole another fresh start.

Buckley proposed the following trade between the Wizards and Utah Jazz in an April 17 story.

Wizards receive: John Collins

Jazz receive: Poole, 2025 second-round pick, 2026 Bulls second-round pick, 2028 first-round pick swap (top-4 protected)

Bucklet explained why the Jazz could have some interest in Poole.

“Utah, which has been in asset-accumulation mode for nearly two full years now, could see this as another opportunity to fill up the coffers. It wouldn’t have to play Poole unless it wanted to, as he could easily be buried on the bench behind George, Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson. Or, if the Jazz were bullish on their chances of reviving Poole, they might see him as their new spark plug and use his arrival as a motivation to flip Clarkson for additional assets.” He also added that Poole could get his groove back in Utah if given the chance knowing how young he is.