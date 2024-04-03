Proposed 4-Way Trade Sends Warriors $221 Million Star Center

The Golden State Warriors need as much help as possible with Stephen Curry’s career winding down. If things don’t go their way, they could make some drastic changes. A player who would fit the bill as a drastic change would be Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed the following four-way trade that would send Town to the Warriors in an April 2 story.

Warriors receive: Towns, Rui Hachimura, Garrison Matthews

Timberwolves receive: Austin Reaves, Chris Paul, Trayce Jackson-Davis, 2025 Hawks second-round pick, 2026 Warriors first-round pick, 2028 Warriors first-round pick (top-five protected)

Hawks receive: Draymond Green, D’Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Wendell Moore Jr., 2029 Lakers first-round pick, 2021 Lakers first-round pick (top-five protected)

Lakers receive: Trae Young, Josh Minott, Gui Santos

Bailey explained how Towns could potentially elevate their ceiling.

“This move might not guarantee the Warriors’ return to that (top) tier, but it should get them closer while also making the starting five younger. The Dubs would emerge with a lineup of Curry, Thompson (if they re-sign him) or Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins (unless they can find another home for him), a floor-spacing 4 in Rui Hachimura, and an All-Star center in Karl-Anthony Towns.”

He further explained Towns’ appeal to Golden State.

“:It might take some time for Towns to adapt to the Warriors’ ball- and player-movement-heavy scheme, but he’s shown hints of playmaking ability. Over the four seasons prior to this one, he averaged 4.2 assists per game. And the outside shooting potential of lineups with both Curry and KAT would be off the charts.”

Towns will start a four-year, $221 million contract with the Timberwolves in 2024.

Karl-Anthony Towns Could Return for Playoffs: Report

NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on The Pat McAfee Show that Towns could return for the postseason.

"I do think the Minnesota Timberwolves have enough because this team has all the ingredients.. Anthony Edwards is one of the faces of the NBA already and Karl-Anthony Towns could be back before the end of the regular season" @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/MRmdiyJyUp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 2, 2024

“He’s out with a torn meniscus, but there is optimism he could be back before the end of the regular season, which is good news for the Timberwolves,” Charania said on April 2, per McAfee’s X account.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski posted on his X account on March 7 that Towns had suffered a meniscus injury.

ESPN Sources: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has suffered a left meniscus injury, but it remains unclear about how much, if any, time he’ll be required to miss. Towns and team are working to get full understanding of degree of injury and whether it demands immediate action. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2024

If Towns returns, he could potentially face off against the Warriors in a first-round matchup. The Timberwolves would have homecourt advantage, but the Warriors would have playoff experience. At the same time, the Warriors would have to get through the play-in first.

Kendrick Perkins Urges Warriors to Trade Draymond Green

The former NBA champion was not a fan of Green’s antics after he got himself ejected from the Warriors game against the Magic. On the March 29 edition of “First Take on ESPN,” Perkins explained why he thinks it’s best for the Warriors to part ways with Green.

“It’s time for the Warriors to part ways with Draymond Green,” Perkins said. “Mike Dunleavy, Joe Lacob, Steve Kerr, and Steph Curry — they’re gonna have that tough conversation in the offseason. Because once a person shows you who they are, you have to believe them.”

Perkins explained further how he believes the Warriors personnel have grown tired of Green’s act, dating back to when he punched Jordan Poole in 2022.

“When the Jordan Poole incident happened, Curry and Kerr had Draymond Green’s back,” Perkins stressed. “Then, this year, what he did with [Jusuf] Nurkic, Steph Curry again had his back. Steve Kerr had his back.”

“…Now, Steph Curry is exhausted. The fanbase of Golden State is exhausted. Steve Kerr is exhausted — and rightfully so. Draymond Green is not going to change.”