Steph Curry, Wife Ayesha Welcome Newborn Son on Social Media

The Golden State Warriors are looking for a rebirth next season, but a standard birth is the news this summer for Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry.

On Sunday, May 26, the Curry family officially announced the birth of their fourth child, a boy named Caius Chai Curry, sharing the news via social media. Based on the post, Caius Chai was actually born on May 11.

The Curry family announced the birth of baby boy Caius Chai 🥰 [via @StephenCurry30 IG] pic.twitter.com/1vLm0CnRIJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 26, 2024

“The Curry family announced the birth of baby boy Caius Chai 🥰,” the Warriors on NBCS X account shared.

“Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!!,” Curry wrote on his Instagram account. “He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!”

Steph and Ayesha Curry now have four children, daughters Riley Curry and Ryan Curry, as well as sons Canon Curry and Caius Chai Curry.

Steph Curry, Warriors Could Face Major Changes in 2024-25 Season

A family man for a dozen years now, the 36-year-old Curry shows no signs of slowing down where his NBA career is concerned.

Curry remains under contract in Golden State through the next two seasons on a four-year deal worth a total of $215 million. And while the Warriors missed the playoffs in 2024, falling in the first round of the NBA Play-In Tournament to the Sacramento Kings, the team is just two years removed from capturing the fourth championship title of Curry’s career.

In short, the best shooter in the history of basketball hasn’t written his final chapters just yet.

Golden State faces some difficult decisions this offseason, as Klay Thompson will become a free agent and the Dubs must decide on the final year of point guard Chris Paul’s contract (a $30 million team option) before the end of June.

Regardless of what the franchise decides as far as Thompson is concerned, it is unlikely Paul will return at that number. If the Warriors cut the 12-time All-Star loose, he figures to have multiple suitors in free agency, assuming Paul is willing to sign a team-friendly deal heading into his age-39 season.

Paul’s averages were down considerably across the board in points, rebounds, assists and steals, as he played in just 58 regular season games and earned just 18 starts in 2023-24, per Basketball Reference, playing behind Curry.

Thompson also had a down year, shooting just 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from behind the 3-point line.

Warriors Must Find Way to Compete in Young, Competitive Western Conference

Things won’t get easier for the Dubs next season, as the Western Conference is full of young and rising talent, which several teams showcased in this year’s playoffs.

The current Western Conference Finals matchup has the Dallas Mavericks holding a 3-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves after a 116-107 victory on Sunday night. However, there are more than just two teams for the Warriors to worry about moving forward.

Dallas bested the upstart Oklahoma City Thunder in the previous round, who won the No. 1 overall seed with a team almost entirely comprised of contributors under the age of 25 years old. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves bested the defending champion Denver Nuggets who are also young and aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Curry’s game is predicated on a shooting prowess that changed the way basketball is played in the modern NBA, and that won’t dissipate anytime soon. However, the Warriors clearly must reimagine their roster this offseason to remain competitive, which could call for some major changes to personnel and the end of an era in Golden State.