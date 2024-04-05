Stephen Curry Hilariously Trolls Rockets During Warriors Win [WATCH]

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry trolled the Houston Rockets on April 4 as they were on their way to victory. More specifically, he trolled Tari Eason.

During the game, Curry placed multiple soda bottles on his fingers to taunt Eason and the Rockets.

Play

This is, of course, in reference to the iconic scene in the 1979 movie Warriors where an enemy taunted them, saying, “Warriors, come out to play!”

Play

The reason why Curry did that to the Rockets is because Eason taunted the Warriors ahead of time by quoting the movie.

Tari Eason on his Instagram story after the Rockets win against the Thunder: “Warriors, come out to play” 😂 pic.twitter.com/DxCeBnY4KX — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) March 28, 2024

Despite not playing, Eason wore a shirt with the exact same phrase when Golden State and Houston faced off.

This is very much in character for Curry, as he has taunted teams in the past to rub it in.

Play

With the win, the Warriors are 42-34, which puts them four games ahead of the Rockets for the No. 10 seed with six games left. While Houston may not be an issue going forward, Golden State will have to play perfect basketball if they want to move up any higher in the standings.

Klay Thompson Calls Out ‘Lame’ Taunts

Thompson was not a fan of Eason’s actions before the Warriors played the Rockets. Between calling out the Warriors and then wearing a shirt with that same taunt, Thompson did not approve of what he did.

“That’s pretty lame,” Thompson told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “Especially if you’re not even playing…But you’re just gonna be trolling from the sideline. Bro, what are we doing?”

Eason is in his second year as a pro with the Rockets. His sophomore season was cut short after he had season-ending surgery to remove a benign tumor from his leg.

Since the Curry era began, the Warriors have dealt with much more pressure than avoiding a team like Houston from usurping them in the play-in. They’ve been to six NBA Finals and won four titles since 2015.

The season has not gone as well as some of the others have with Curry and Thompson, but the Warriors will still fight for their playoff lives.

Luka Doncic to Miss Warriors vs. Mavericks Game

The Warriors beat the Rockets in one of the more pivotal games of the season. To create some more distance, they will have to beat the Dallas Mavericks on April 5.

They received some good news when it was reported that Luka Doncic would miss their game because of soreness in his right knee. DallasBasketball.com’s Grant Afseth reported that Doncic would be absent via his X account.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic (right knee soreness) has been ruled out against the Golden State Warriors. — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) April 5, 2024

The Mavericks would be a tougher matchup than the Rockets, seeing how they are much higher up in the conference standings. However, much like the Warriors, they are vying for the highest seed possible so that they can avoid the play-in.

Even without Doncic, the Mavericks will still give the Warriors a fight. The Warriors will play the Mavericks on the road, which will make it a tougher challenge. Golden State’s odds of getting higher than the No. 10 seed aren’t high, but beating the Mavericks gives them a chance.