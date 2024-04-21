West Team Named Favorites to Pull Off Steph Curry Trade

The idea of Steph Curry donning a non-Warriors jersey is unfathomable. It is unlikely to ever happen. Much like past greats Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki, Curry is expected to finish his career playing for just one team.

However, for the sake of hypotheticals, what if the Warriors front office decides to hit the reset button? Curry, who turns 37 next March, is currently surrounded by a young group of players — Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis — who don’t necessarily fit his timeline.

As such, the Warriors could be faced with difficult questions down the road. Do they do right by their franchise star and surround him with veterans? Or continue to build with the youth, thereby comprising Curry’s chances of winning a fifth NBA Championship?

If the Warriors make the improbable call of trading Curry, the Spurs have emerged as the betting favorites to land the sharpshooter.

According to Bovada’s sportsbook, the Spurs (+650), the Lakers (+800) and the Hornets (+1200) are the three teams most likely to land Curry if the Warriors decide to make their 10-time All-Star available via trade.

Wemby and Curry Connection?

If Curry does land with the Spurs, the Texas-based franchise would form a formidable one-two punch by pairing him with rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama.

The thought of a possible Curry-Wemby tandem has many excited and rightfully so. Wembanyama is coming off a historic rookie campaign in which he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.6 blocks per game. The Frenchman was so impressive as a rookie that he finished as the first player in NBA history to tally 1,500 points (1,522), 250 blocks (254) and hit 100 3-point shots (128) in a single season. Wemby also had 755 rebounds, 274 assists and 88 steals.

The Spurs have the best odds of landing Steph Curry if he ever leaves the Warriors. Steph & Wemby would be crazy! pic.twitter.com/0HnlsaDQZq — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) April 19, 2024

During his three outings against Curry’s Warriors, Wemby averaged 27 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.3 blocks and 2.0 steals. Although the Spurs lost all three of those games, Wemby turned heads with his heroics, earning the praise of Curry.

“Genetics and all that stuff is crazy. Wembanyama is 7-foot-4. His skill is crazy. He’s a 2-man trapped in a 7-4 man’s body,” Curry said of Wemby in October 2023, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

After the Warriors’ win against the Spurs on October 24, Curry explained why Wembanyama presents unique challenges to every offensive player on the court.

“He blocked my shot on a floater and I don’t even think he jumped,” Curry said of Wemby. “It catches you by surprise, the stuff he does, just because of his stature out there.”

Curry Has Addressed Hornets Interest

As pointed out in the betting odds, Charlotte is another team that could eventually pry Curry away from the Bay Area. In the past, Curry has spoken about the idea of playing for the Hornets, his hometown team.

“You have thoughts all the time, but nah, I want to stay in the Bay and that’s something that I’ve talked about,” Curry said after a game in Charlotte on March 29, via The Mercury News. “There is a curiosity of what it would be like to play here, for sure. I feel like I ask Seth [Curry] a lot of questions about what it’s like to be back here, because you’re so familiar with the city, with the history of the organization. I’m sure he’s getting calls for tickets every single night, that’s probably that’s a little overwhelming. But that’s it.”

For now, Warriors fans have nothing to worry about. Curry has two full seasons left in his contract. That said, stranger things have happened in the NBA. If Golden State underperforms again in the 2024-25 season, the Warriors could move Curry just to give him a shot at winning his fifth championship.