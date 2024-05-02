2 Teams Loom as Clippers’ Biggest Threats in Keeping Paul George: Report

The Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as the Los Angeles Clippers‘ biggest threats at keeping their hometown star Paul George after this season, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

“There are two teams right now who are paying very close attention to Paul George — the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers because both of them have the money to throw at him and need for wing just like him, a veteran guy,” Shelburne said on “The Hoop Collective” podcast. “Every time I watch the Sixers, I’m like ‘Oh look they could use Paul George. He will fit right there.'”

The Magic could reach as much as $66 million in cap space while the Sixers have the potential to have almost $56 million in cap space, according to Bleacher Report’s salary cap guru Eric Pincus.

Both Eastern Conference teams can offer George his four-year max deal worth $212.2 million in free agency.

Why Paul George and Clippers Remain Apart in Extension Talks

George, who just turned 34 on May 2, is still in a wait-and-see mode.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, what’s keeping George from signing an extension with the Clippers is they wanted a hometown discount similar to what Kawhi Leonard did.

“It’s just really a matter whether the Clippers are going to give him the max which is something that they don’t want to do because they didn’t give it to Kawhi [Leonard],” Windhorst said on “The Hoop Collective” podcast on May 1.

Leonard re-signed with the Clippers to a three-year extension worth up to $152.7 million, which is way below the maximum extension of four years and $223 million he was eligible to sign.

Shelburne added two more factors on top of the money issue that might sway George to look elsewhere this summer.

“And also if you’re Paul George, Kawhi Leonard had one of his best seasons in a long time,” Shelburne said. “He played a lot of games this year. He was very available and then yet again gets hurt right right at the critical time and that knee is it’s just seen a lot of damage. It’s just had a lot of miles on it and if you’re Paul and you’re thinking about do I want to re-up here in LA for less than the max? It’s obviously hometown discount. He hasn’t done it yet but how much faith do you put in that aging roster? How much do you want to stay in your hometown and you’re watching Tyrese Maxey.”

Clippers Still Own Best Odds to Retain Paul George

The Los Angeles Clippers are still the odds-on favorite to retain George at -220, per Bovada.

The Sixers are the betting favorites at +275 to acquire George if he leaves Los Angeles. The New York Knicks, who engaged the Clippers in trade talks for George last summer, are a distant third at +950.

The Clippers still have the advantage as they are the only team who can give George the most money — a four-year extension worth up to $221.1 million.

George has until June 30 to agree to an extension with the Clippers.