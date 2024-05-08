3 New Names Linked to Lakers Coaching Search for Darvin Ham Replacement

Three top assistant coaches in the NBA have been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers as potential candidates to replace the recently fired Darvin Ham.

Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike added Denver’s David Adelman, Minnesota’s Micah Noria and Dallas’ Sean Sweeney to Boston’s Charles Lee as the assistant coaches who could merit consideration.

Tyronn Lue remains their top choice but Lue and the Los Angeles Clippers have mutual interest in a contract extension.

“As of midweek, the team is still in the early stages, with both internal team sources and external coaching sources describing the Lakers as “taking their time.”

(Unless something changes with, say, Tyronn Lue),” Woike wrote on May 8.

While Lue represents the Lakers putting a premium on experience instead of a first-time coach like Ham, Woike added that the Lakers are casting a wide net.

“Yes, that means coaches with established records in the big seat on the sidelines. But it also means consideration of some of the most highly regarded assistant coaches, including those still working in the postseason such as Denver’s David Adelman, Minnesota’s Micah Noria, Boston’s Charles Lee and Dallas’ Sean Sweeney.

And yes, it means consideration for broadcaster/podcaster JJ Redick, who will receive serious consideration despite no coaching experience beyond his son’s youth team in New York City,” Woike wrote.

Golden State’s Kenny Atkinson is the other assistant coach, who has previous head coaching experience (with the Brooklyn Nets) who are being considered, along with former Milwaukee Bucks champion coach Mike Budenholzer.

Mike Budenholzer Is Betting Favorite to Land Lakers Job

Budenholzer is the only available coaching candidate who has won an NBA title as a head coach. So, the oddsmakers have installed him as the favorite to land the job for a team with rapidly closing championship window with LeBron James.

Draft Kings Sportsbook has Budenholzer as +225 favorite to replace Ham with Redick (+260) and Lue (+290) not far behind him.

Budenholzer guided the Bucks to their first NBA Championship in 50 years with Giannis Antetotokounmpo, whose transition game and power plays resembles James’ style.

Lakers Openly Smitten with Ty Lue

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Lakers top choice is Lue if he becomes available.

“The Lakers have been openly smitten with the idea of getting Ty Lue,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on “The Lowe Post” podcast on Tuesday, May 7.

Lue was James coach in Cleveland when they won the city’s first NBA title in 2016. They went to three NBA Finals together.

“That’s his guy,” an anonymous NBA executive told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney on April 30. “Out of all the coaches LeBron has ever had, the one he singles out is Ty. Now he is in a position where he has free-agency on his side and he can maybe force the team to do something to get his guy if he gets fired.”

But Lue has already made his intentions known to remain with the Lakers’ crosstown rival Clippers.

“I don’t really have a comment on that,” Lue told reporters after losing to the Mavericks in the first round last week. “I mean it’s great to be wanted you know that’s a really good feeling but like I said I want to be here and hopefully we’re able to solidify that.”