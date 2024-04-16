Anthony Davis Calls Out Ex-Lakers Big Man for ‘Dangerous Play’

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star big man Anthony Davis called out New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. for a dangerous play which made him questionable to play for Tuesday’s play-in match due to back spasm.

“I was in the air,” Davis told reporters after the Lakers’ 124-108 against his former team on Sunday, April 14. “So, obviously it’s a dangerous play. I know he’s not a dirty player. But I’m in the air and then get shoved in the back. Hyperextension. It just locks up.”

But Davis was quick to add: “Nothing that concerns me, though.”

Davis accused Nance Jr. of giving him “a little shove in the back.”

Anthony Davis went back to the locker room after an apparent injury. pic.twitter.com/qKT6K4wl1Y — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 14, 2024

Davis asked to subbed out with 5:22 left in the game and did not return. He finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Despite gingerly walking after the apparent back injury, Davis assured he would play in the April 16 rematch.

“No doubt that I’m gonna play,” Davis said. “Just see how it feels the rest of the day; I’ll have to get massages, get some treatment … keep loose. See how I feel over the next 24, 36 hours and get ready for Tuesday.”

A Lakers win on Tuesday would give them the No. 7 seed and a rematch with the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the playoffs.

“We’ll have enough confidence going into Tuesday game to try to do everything we can to get the win,” Davis said.

LeBron as Zion Stopper

On top of LeBron James‘ triple-double, the Lakers 39-year-old superstar also held Pelicans star Zion Williamson to just 12 points on 4 of 13 shooting, 11 below his scoring average.

“He’s a beast. It’s almost impossible to stop him,” James told reporters after serving as Williamson’s primary defender. “So, just try to keep a body on him and just try to make it tough on him.”

James produced 28 points, 17 assists, 11 rebounds and five steals to lead the Lakers on both ends of the floor.

“I just want to win. So, whatever the game presents itself for me to be,” James said. “I am a Swiss army knife. I’ve got to do it all on the floor, but none of it is predetermined.”

LeBron James, Anthony Davis Named to Team USA Final Roster

James and Davis were named to the 11-man Team USA roster, according to multiple reports.

Other league superstars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid joined the Lakers’ 1-2 punch as the veteran leaders of the Team USA who is all out to defend the Olympic gold in Paris this summer.

Their supporting cast will be comprised of Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday and Bam Adebayo.

Only Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards are holdovers from the Team USA that failed to land a medal in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, Philippines.

Team USA may initially keep one open spot, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is the leading candidate, according to The Athletic, with his teammate Paul George along with young players Paolo Banchero, Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson under consideration.