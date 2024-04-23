Irate Lakers Star Anthony Davis Issues 5-Word Statement on Jamal Murray

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was in no mood to break down Jamal Murray’s buzzer-beater on Monday night.

Murray hit the stunning step-back against Davis and the Lakers as time expired in Game 2, giving the Nuggets a 101-99 victory. The Lakers now find themselves in a 0-2 hole in the series.

Davis was asked about what happened in those final seconds and gave a brief answer before leaving his postgame interview.

“Jamal Murray made a shot,” Davis said, slamming his mic down and walking out.

Anthony Davis: "Jamal Murray made a shot." Drops the mic pic.twitter.com/27biyiDaS2 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 23, 2024

Murray didn’t have an outstanding game and struggled until the fourth quarter. The Nuggets star started out 3 of 16 but went 6-for-8 in the fourth quarter.

“I told my teammates when I was struggling, ‘I’m gonna look for y’all. I’m gonna look for y’all.’ And every single one of them told me to keep shooting, keep shooting. Be aggressive. Keep shooting,” Murray said after the game. “If it wasn’t for my teammates, I might not even get to that shot. I did what I could today, I tried to pick it up on defense. … It was a great team win. We all stuck together.”

Anthony Davis Calls Out Lakers’ Teammates After Loss

None of the Lakers were in the mood to talk after the crushing loss. Both Darvin Ham and a visibly frustrated LeBron James called out the officiating. D’Angelo Russell took to social media with his criticism. But the reality is that the Lakers blew a massive opportunity to knot things up with the defending champs.

The Lakers held a 20-point lead in the third quarter. But Nikola Jokic, Murray and the Nuggets’ supporting cast kept chipping away. Meanwhile, the Lakers went scoreless for nearly five minutes in the third.

“Obviously, we gave up a 20-point lead, and that’s unfortunate. A 20-point lead in this league is not safe, especially against a defending champion,” James said in his postgame press conference. “We have to do better with that. But we had our chances.”

After the loss, Davis sent a message to his teammates and coaches, pointing out their lack of consistency in play.

“We’ve shown that we’re more than capable,” Davis said. “But we have stretches where we don’t know what we’re doing on both ends of the floor.”

Anthony Davis Missed Out on Being DPOY Finalist

The sting from being on the receiving end of Murray’s game-winner is probably a little extra for Davis. Earlier in the week, Davis found out he was not among the finalists for Defensive Player of the Year.

“I’ll never get it,” Davis told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “They’re not giving it to me. The league doesn’t like me. I’m the best defensive player in the league. I can switch 1 through 5, guard the pick-and-roll the best in the league, from a big standpoint. I block shots; I rebound.

“I’m over it. I’m just going to do what I got to do to help the team win and try to play for a championship. Accolades and individual awards, I’m done with those.”

Davis has a reputation for being one of the most versatile and impactful defenders in the league. This season, he averaged 2.3 blocks, 1.2 steals, and 12.6 rebounds.