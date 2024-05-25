Lakers’ Rival Predicted to Land Bronny James as LeBron’s Decision Looms

The Los Angeles Lakers are waiting to see what LeBron James’ future holds, but the team could lose his son Bronny James to longtime rival Boston Celtics. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo offered an interesting prediction in their May 22, 2024 NBA mock draft projecting Bronny will be selected by the Celtics at No. 54.

All this comes as LeBron could opt out of the final season of a two-year, $99 million contract. If LeBron opts out, the superstar will be a free agent on June 30, free to agree to terms with any team.

It just so happens this will be days after the NBA draft concludes on June 27. This opens up the possibility of LeBron following his son in free agency, an idea Klutch Sports has tried to downplay.

This scenario presents an interesting dilemma for James as the star has been adamant about despising the Celtics. Boston also does not have cap space to be able to sign James to more than a minimum deal. Under this far-fetched scenario of Bronny and LeBron teaming up for the Celtics, Boston would likely need to orchestrate a sign-and-trade with their Hollywood nemesis.

“I still hate Boston,” LeBron said in September 2022, per CBS News. “Don’t get that twisted. We all hate Boston here.”

Lakers Rumors: Bronny James May Not Share the Same Desire to Play With LeBron James

Brian Windhorst on Bronny James: "His dad could get him drafted. Bottom line, if LeBron took a certain stance, his dad could get him drafted. What Bronny is saying is, 'I ain't going that way.'" pic.twitter.com/SaSaU34HZh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 15, 2024

Bronny’s agent Rich Paul may face a dilemma as LeBron has been vocal about his desire to play with his son. Bronny does not seem to share this same passion on joining forces.

“Well, LeBron said he wanted to play with his son,” Rich told Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes in a May 24 interview. “Bronny can’t do anything about that. And that’s nothing we should push back on. If he wants to play with his son, that’s that. But again, I have a job to do representing Bronny and LeBron.

“LeBron’s season’s over. I’m focused on Bronny and the rest of our draft class.”

Lakers News: LA Continues to Show an Interest in Bronny James

The Lakers remain one possibility where Bronny and LeBron could share the court together. LeBron could either re-sign with Los Angeles or play out the final season of his deal.

ESPN’s Jamal Collier reported that the Lakers have shown “continued interest” in Bronny. Los Angeles holds the No. 17 and No. 55 picks in the 2024 NBA draft.

“The Lakers have shown continued interest in James as the rest of the league becomes aware of what L.A. has been scouting for some time, a source said,” Collier detailed in a May 17 story titled, “How Bronny James improved his draft stock at the NBA combine.”

Celtics Rumors: Will Bronny James Work Out for Boston?

LeBron still hates Boston. FYI. pic.twitter.com/5SmJm23mHC — Brendan Glasheen (@BrendanGlasheen) September 28, 2022

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Lakers and Phoenix Suns are two of just a few teams Bronny will workout with prior to the draft. As for the Celtics projection, there is no word yet on whether Bronny will workout for Boston. Rich told Bleacher Report that Bronny has a wide range of landing spots, from No. 20 to potentially going undrafted.

“The Phoenix Suns will conduct a workout with Bronny James ahead of the June NBA Draft, sources say,” Shams detailed in a May 24 message on X. “Phoenix has the 22nd pick and he is among several players in consideration. Bronny has over 10 workout invites but is expected to only visit a few teams, including Lakers and Suns.”