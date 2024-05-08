Rumored All-Star Trade Target Cuts Strongest Tie to LeBron James, Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to pursue a trade for an All-Star-caliber player to compliment LeBron James – assuming he opts into the second year of his two-year, $99 million contract this offseason – and Anthony Davis.

Their rumored list of targets includes Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell and James’ former teammate, Kyrie Irving, now of the Dallas Mavericks. Both are still in the playoffs.

A third potential target, Trae Young, and his Atlanta Hawks are at home. However, Young’s latest decision could present a hurdle to any potential trade pursuit this offseason. Young announced that he has switched his representation to the Creative Arts Agency (CAA).

“When I say it, I really mean it..,” the three-time All-Star, Young, posted on X on May 7. “Another Day, Another Opportunity.”

It remains unclear how this will impact the Hawks’ trade plans. Young has a home in LA. But he has insisted that he wants to stay in Atlanta with the Hawks. He also made it clear that he wants to win sooner rather than later, putting the onus on the front office to accommodate that.

They are widely expected to explore trading him or teammate Dejounte Murray this offseason.

The Lakers and Hawks held advanced trade talks regarding Murray ahead of the deadline, and this could clear a path toward rekindling those talks this offseason.

Murray is also a Klutch client as is Hawks rising star Jalen Johnson, with whom James trained last offseason. Johnson, however, said during his season-ending press conference that he is likely to switch from James’ signature shoe after a series of ankle injuries this season.

Origins of the CAA-Klutch Sports Beef

CAA is a noted rival of Klutch Sports Group helmed by noted super-agent Rich Paul, who represents both James and Davis as well as Jarred Vanderbilt. The rival agencies’ relationship has long been icy.

Paul and former CAA associate Leon Rose – now president of the New York Knicks – met and ironed out their differences, per the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy on February 2.

That could be notable amid the uncertainty around James’ future.

The origin of the rival agencies’ particular beef stemmed from Paul leaving CAA and taking James with him in 2012. James had been Rose’s client since 2005. But the Lakers star and Paul were friends and business associates before the former entered the league in 2003.

Paul’s outfit has felt CAA carried favor within the Knicks organization, a notion underscored by Rose’s hiring in 2020.

The Knicks notably signed former Dallas Mavericks star Jalen Brunson, a CAA client, in free agency in 2023. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, Brunson’s father – Rick Brunson, who is an assistant on the team, as well as several other current coaches and players are CAA clients.

That list includes former Lakers draft picks Josh Hart and Julius Randle.

CAA happens to be Mitchell’s agency, with the five-time All-Star linked heavily to the Knicks even after his trade to the Cavs but before Brunson’s emergence.

Lakers’ Relationship With CAA Looms Large Amid Trade Speculation

Current Lakers starting point guard D’Angelo Russell is a CAA client. Russell made no secret about his plans to use his leverage this offseason. He has an $18.7 million player option for Year 2 of his two-year, $36 million contract.

Russell struggled for the second consecutive postseason. But his value to the Lakers went beyond the on-court production.

Russell waived the typical no-trade rights he was entitled to under his current deal.

The Lakers stood pat at the trade deadline, putting potential emphasis on the need for Russell to decline his option, thus locking in his 2024-25 salary. They could still have a bevy of draft selections at their disposal depending on the timing.

However, it takes at least two teams to complete a trade. The other party or parties could require salary-matching to get something done.

The Lakers are light on players that hold value around the league.

Without Russell to include in a potential trade, they could be more limited in their options than it seems at first blush. It’s just another potential hurdle while they also search for their next head coach.