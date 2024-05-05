Another Possible Darvin Ham Replacement off the Lakers Board: Report

After Los Angeles Clippers‘ Ty Lue, Dallas Mavericks‘ Jason Kidd is the next big name getting crossed off the Los Angeles Lakers‘ dwindling list of coaching candidates to replace Darvin Ham.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Kidd is not going anywhere.
“League sources say Kidd is also the likely recipient of a contract extension in the near future, having led Dallas to two 50-win seasons and three playoff series wins in four attempts in his three seasons as Mavericks coach,” Stein wrote on Substack on May 5.
I’m told that the Lakers, for their part, don’t anticipate Kidd becoming a coaching free agent any more than they expect to have a shot at Lue.”
ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported on “SportsCenter” on May 3 that Kidd was one of the three names who were linked to the Lakers coaching vacancy.
“Guys that they’re thinking about and pondering have ties to LeBron James,” McMenamin said. “Three of the names I’ve been told in the last six or seven hours: Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers, Jason Kidd of the Mavericks and J.J. Reddick of ESPN and “Mind the Game” podcast.”
Kidd, who is close with both James and Anthony Davis, previously worked as an assistant coach to Frank Vogel and together, they guided the Lakers to the Orlando Bubble championship in 2019-20 season.
Tyronn Lue Shuts Down Lakers Rumors
Lue quickly took himself out of the Lakers’ list after the Clippers’ first-round loss to Kidd’s Mavericks on May 3.
“I don’t really have a comment on that,” Lue told reporters after Friday’s 114-101 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 which ended the Clippers’ season. “I mean it’s great to be wanted you know that’s a really good feeling but like I said I want to be here and hopefully we’re able to solidify that.”
Redick is the only one left with ties with James.
The Lakers’ other options include former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson and Boston Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee are all options, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha and Shams Charania.
Ham and Lee both worked as assistant coaches under Budenholzen in Milwaukee and Atlanta. Lee and Redick are also serious candidates for the Charlotte Hornets coaching job.
LeBron James Likely to Re-sign with Lakers
The Lakers are searching for a new coach under an assumption that James will return next season.
Although James has been adamant that he has yet to make up his mind with regards to his $51.4 million player option, all signs point to him remaining with the Lakers, according to Stein.
“At this point, all the signs suggest he’ll stay with the Lakers. We’re not sure yet what the structure will be,” Stein said on the May 3 episode of “#thisleague UNCUT” podcast. “The real curiosity is what kind of trade the Lakers can make to upgrade their roster.”
The Athletic also reported that the Lakers “would be open to discussing any deal that involves James coming back — including even the maximum three-year, $164 million extension they can offer.”