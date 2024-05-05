Another Possible Darvin Ham Replacement off the Lakers Board: Report

After Los Angeles Clippers‘ Ty Lue, Dallas Mavericks‘ Jason Kidd is the next big name getting crossed off the Los Angeles Lakers‘ dwindling list of coaching candidates to replace Darvin Ham.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Kidd is not going anywhere.

“League sources say Kidd is also the likely recipient of a contract extension in the near future, having led Dallas to two 50-win seasons and three playoff series wins in four attempts in his three seasons as Mavericks coach,” Stein wrote on Substack on May 5.

I’m told that the Lakers, for their part, don’t anticipate Kidd becoming a coaching free agent any more than they expect to have a shot at Lue.”

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported on “SportsCenter” on May 3 that Kidd was one of the three names who were linked to the Lakers coaching vacancy.