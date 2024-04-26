Kyle Kuzma Shares Cryptic Post After Lakers Fall 0-3 to Nuggets

Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma shared a cryptic post soon after his former team Los Angeles Lakers fell 3-0 against the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Thursday, April 25.

“Back then, they didn’t want me,” Kuzma posted on X, formerly Twitter, after the Lakers’ 112-105 loss in Game 3 at Crypto.com Arena.

While Kuzma did not name the Lakers in his post, fans were quick to assume it was an apparent jab at his former team for trading him in 2021.

Lakers fan snapped back at Kuzma in the replies to his cryptic tweet, reminding him about his disappointing performance in their 2021 first-round exit against the Phoenix Suns which led to his departure from Los Angeles in the following offseason.

Kuzma averaged a disappointing 6.3 points on 29.1% shooting as the Lakers bombed out in six games against the Suns.

It was a quick descent for Kuzma, who was the Lakers’ third-best player behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis during their title run the previous season inside the Orlando bubble.

The Lakers swapped Kuzma for Russell Westbrook which did not pan out either.

Kuzma admitted he was shocked when he was traded to the Wizards as he expected to land in nearby Sacramento.

Kyle Kuzma: ‘The Grass Is Not Always Greener’

While the Lakers continued to struggle in the playoffs, Kuzma found individual success with the rebuilding Wizards.

The 6-foot-9 Kuzma is coming off his best NBA season, averaging 22.2 points on 46.3% shooting and 4.2 assists — all career-highs — with 6.2 rebounds across 70 games.

A remorseful Lakers attempted to re-acquire Kuzma in 2022.

Still hurting from the trade, Kuzma took a shot at the Lakers’ front office at that time.

“I think it just shows you the grass is not always greener,” Kuzma told Fox Sports. “It’s definitely a good thing because at the end of the day, that means I’ve been playing well, and I have value in this league, that a team would want to trade for me. It’s a blessing.”

‘LeBron James Doesn’t Deserve a Teammate Like That’

D’Angelo Russell, whom the Lakers acquired essentially from the Kuzma trade as they swapped Westbrook for him, is facing backlash after mentally and physically checking out in the final moments of Game 3.

“D’Angelo Russell — what a disgrace and an embarrassment,” Stephen A. Smith said on “First Take” on April 26. “It’s hard to look at this brother. … It’s disgraceful.

LeBron James doesn’t deserve a teammate like that. Somebody like [Russell] that does not prioritize [his team], not focused, get rid of him.”

Smith took offense to Russell scrolling his phone while munching on a snack during a Lakers huddle in a game he went scoreless, missing all of his seven attempts from the field.

D’Lo refusing to take part in the huddle now. https://t.co/GjGz17ZNp0 pic.twitter.com/rRL39WSK5z — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) April 26, 2024

Former NBA star Jay Williams also slammed Russell’s unprofessional behavior on the April 26 episode of “Get Up” on ESPN.

“I don’t know if he’s on his cellphone, or if he’s eating snacks — I don’t know what the hell it is,” Williams said. “As a former player, I always try to defend players and talk about things from their position. But while you’re in a playoff battle, even if there’s only 3.5 minutes left and your team is out of it, you still have one more game left.”