Lakers Defensive Star ‘Eyeing’ Return to Court in Game 3: Report

Matched up with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers have looked outgunned and outmanned in the playoffs. Help is on the way as Jarred Vanderbilt wraps up his rehab.

The five-year forward hasn’t played since February 1, when he suffered a right mid-foot sprain in a win over the Boston Celtics.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin was first with reports of his pending return on April 22.

“Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt,” McMenamin tweeted. “Out since Feb. 1 with a right midfoot sprain, is eyeing a return to the court as early as Game 3 of L.A.’s first round series with the Denver Nuggets, a source familiar with the situation told ESPN on Monday.”

Vanderbilt averaged 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in his 29 games for Los Angeles this season.

ESPN Reporting on Vanderbilt

Reports started circling only after a video from Los Angeles practice stirred a discourse about Vanderbilt’s availability.

The April 22 video shows the forward trending toward a return, notably boot-less, suggesting he’s making more progress.

McMenamin reported in a follow-up story for ESPN that Monday was Vanderbilt’s “most intense” workouts during his rehab.

“Vanderbilt,” McMenamin wrote on April 22. “Has been ramping up his on-court workouts in the past two weeks, the source told ESPN, and participated in one of his most intense workouts yet Monday morning at Ball Arena.”

And that there are stipulations in place for a Game 3 return.

“Vanderbilt’s availability,” McMenamin continued. “Will be determined based on how his body responds in the coming days leading up to Thursday’s Game 3 in Los Angeles.”

Head coach Darvin Ham echoed those sentiments when speaking with reporters after practice on April 22.

“We’ll see how he responds to what he did today,” Ham told ESPN. “And still, nothing is going to change in terms of new information. It’s just a day-by-day thing. And so we have to see how he tolerates the recovery process. He exerted himself at a pretty high level today. So we’ll see how he feels tomorrow. We’ll just keep going day by day.”

Vanderbilt’s value on defense could prove immeasurable in a series against two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. The sooner he returns, the sooner the Lakers have a real shot at upsetting this Nuggets team.

Vanderbilt’s Defensive Impact

His stat line is rarely popping off of the box score, but Vanderbilt earns every penny of his four-year, $48-million deal with Los Angeles on the defensive end.

According to Cleaning the Glass, in 1,182 possessions with the forward on the floor this season, the Lakers outscored opponents by 6.4 points per 100 possessions.

They do so, by holding opponents to 111.4 points per 100 possessions, which ranks in the 86th percentile among the entire NBA.

Against a Denver team that had 5 players score in double-digits in both Games 1 and 2, Vanderbilt’s impact (if he’s healthy) could provide a much-needed boost to Los Angeles’ chances.

According to Land of Basketball, teams that take a 2-0 lead go on to win the series 92.7-percent of the time.

That number is even higher for teams in the first round, at 93.4-percent.

The last team to overcome a 2-0 deficit in a seven-game series was the 2022-2023 Golden State Warriors, who fell into a 2-0 hole against the Sacramento Kings in the first round.

It’s an uphill battle for the Los Angeles Lakers, and Jarred Vanderbilt would help, there’s little doubt.