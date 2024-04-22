New Video Shows Lakers Defensive Star Trending Toward Return [LOOK]

Matched up with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers looked outgunned and outmanned in Game 1. But help is on the way as Jarred Vanderbilt continues his rehab.

The five-year forward hasn’t played since February 1, when he suffered a right mid-foot sprain in a win over the Boston Celtics.

But an April 22 video shows Vanderbilt trending toward a return, notably boot-less, suggesting he’s making more progress.

Vanderbilt has been ruled out for Game 2, but could make a return as soon as Game 3, where the Lakers will take their home floor for the first time this postseason.

He averaged 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in his 29 appearances with Los Angeles this season.

His value on defense could prove immeasurable in a series against two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. The sooner Vanderbilt returns, the sooner the Lakers have a real shot at upsetting this Nuggets team.

Vanderbilt’s Defensive Impact

His stat line is rarely popping off of the box score, but Vanderbilt earns every penny of his four-year, $48-million deal with Los Angeles on the defensive end.

According to Cleaning the Glass, in 1,182 possessions with the forward on the floor this season, the Lakers outscored opponents by 6.4 points per 100 possessions.

They do so, by holding opponents to 111.4 points per 100 possessions, which ranks in the 86th percentile among the entire NBA.

Against a Denver team that had 5 players score in double-digits in Game 1, Vanderbilt’s impact (if he’s healthy) could provide a much-needed boost to Los Angeles’ chances.

According to Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPBasketball on Twitter) home teams that win Game 1 in the first round of the playoffs, have a 105-13 historically. Meaning they win go on to win the series 89% of the time.

It’s an uphill battle for the Los Angeles Lakers. Jarred Vanderbilt would help, there’s no doubt.

So would D’Angelo Russell finding his shot.

Russell Struggles in Game 1

Lakers’ starting point guard D’Angelo Russell was without the ice in his veins in Game 1.

He shot just 6-for-20 from the field and 1-for-9 from three for 13 points in 41 minutes.

That’s a long ways away from the regular-season Russell who averaged 18 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game.

He told reporters postgame he’s choosing to view the performance as an opportunity.

“I mean, I can’t be mad,” Russell said. “I don’t recall the last time I got 20 shots. So for me to get 20 good looks — not 20 ‘good,’ probably five or six of them were questionable. I know what I’m capable of. So honestly, I’m excited. I’m excited about that.”

To Russell’s point, he took 20 or more shots in only 11 games during the regular season. Los Angeles was 7-4 in those games.

Head coach Darvin Ham is choosing to remember that version of the point guard, who helped get them to the postseason.

There are no plans to bench Russell following his rough shooting night in Game 1.

“D-Lo is a huge reason why we’re here in the first place,” Ham told reporters postgame. “I’m not going to bail out on my player just because he’s missing the shots that he normally makes. So same shots were going in against New Orleans [in the play-in tournament] and other games that he’s played in to help us get to this point. So it just wasn’t his night.”

He and the Los Angeles Lakers will look to bounce back in Game 2, without Jarred Vanderbilt. But perhaps for the last time.