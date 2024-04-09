Lakers Floated as Trade Destination for $215 Million Star

The Los Angeles Lakers will have some options when they enter the offseason in 2024. They will have more assets in their arsenal, and one of the stars they could target is Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey explained how the Lakers could potentially acquire LaVine in an April 8 story.

“Given LaVine’s lower production and health issues, L.A. might be able to get him from the Chicago Bulls with little more than salary-matching contracts (which would likely include D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura). With LeBron James nearing the end of his career, the Lakers should have some desire to preserve draft capital.”

Bailey then explained why LaVine would fit well with the Lakers’ very best players.

“Beyond getting the LeBron blessing, LaVine is bigger than Russell, which could move Austin Reaves to the 1,” Bailey wrote. “As a third or fourth option in lineups with LeBron, Anthony Davis, and Reaves, LaVine could be even more effective going against opponents’ weaker perimeter defenders.”

LaVine had an injury-riddled season, playing only 25 games before having season-ending foot surgery. He made two All-Star teams in 2021 and 2022 and is in the second year of a five-year, $215 million contract.

LeBron James Approved of Zach LaVine Trade: Report

A LaVine trade may very well be in the cards for the Lakers. The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported that LeBron James approved of the Lakers going after LaVine before the NBA Trade Deadline.

“James was also in support of the Lakers trading for Dejounte Murray or Zach LaVine — two Klutch Sports clients — in the weeks and months leading into the 2024 trade deadline, according to those sources,” Buha wrote in a February 14 story.

For the Lakers to pull off that trade without trading James or Anthony Davis, they would have to conjure multiple contracts together to agree to a swap with the Bulls.

They could very well re-visit the prospect of acquiring LaVine in the offseason. However, several factors would have to factor into whether they make that trade. That includes D’Angelo Russell opting into his contract and LeBron James being with the team.

The Lakers have not had the season they would have liked, so if James moves on, they may not go after LaVine.

LeBron James May Play One or Two More Seasons: Report

James is 39 years old and has remained one of the best players in the NBA. However, father time remains undefeated, and it’s only a matter of time before he hangs it up. NBA Insider Shams Charania revealed how much longer James plans to play.

“Most people I talk to around LeBron James, about LeBron James, [say] one to two more years is definitely the expectation,” Charania said on the April 2 episode of the “Pat McAfee Show.”

James has been in the NBA since 2003 and will be 40 in December 2024. James’ retirement plans may also affect whether the Lakers pursue another star like LaVine. At the same time, if they want to capitalize on the little time they have left with James, LaVine might be their best bet to win a title.