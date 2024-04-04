Lakers Star LeBron James Addresses Bronny James Rumors

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did not confirm nor deny the rumors that his eldest son, Bronny James, is set to enter the transfer portal following his dismal freshman season with the USC Trojans.

“I don’t know where it came from, but at the end of the day, Bronny’s his own man and he has some tough decisions to make. When he’s ready to make those decisions he’ll let us all know, but as his family we’re going to support whatever he does,” James told reporters following the Lakers’ 128-111 win against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, April 2.

LeBron James says his son Bronny had some “tough decisions” coming up and the family will support him no matter what he decides. pic.twitter.com/1IgYFyEk81 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 3, 2024

Dick Weiss of the NY Daily News reported on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, April 2, that Bronny is set to enter the transfer portal following his dismal freshman season with the Trojans. But the post has been deleted.

Bronny James Not Projected to Be Drafted This Year

LeBron repeatedly said in the past that his dream is to play with Bronny in the NBA before he retires. Bronny is eligible to enter the NBA Draft in June. But his pedestrian numbers — 4.8 points on 36.6% shooting, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists — with the Trojans do not inspire confidence that he’ll be selected.

Bronny is nowhere to be found in ESPN’s latest NBA Mock Draft published on April 1.

“The fact of the matter is that Bronny James has not produced like a one-and-done player this season,” ESPN’s Draft analyst Jonathan Givony said on the February 26 episode of the “NBA Today.”

However, teams are intrigued by the possibility of pairing the father and son.

“When I talked to people around the league, [Bronny] is on the draft boards of multiple teams and it is curious what if he gets drafted somewhere not in LA? LeBron James does have a player option this summer,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania said on “Run It Back” on FanDuel TV on January 18.

On February 14, The Athletic also reported that the Lakers are willing to explore pairing James and his son.

“The Lakers, per [a] high-ranking team source, are also willing to explore the notion of adding Bronny James next season,” Sam Amick, Jovan Buha and Anthony Slater of The Athletic wrote. “This stance, the source said, is rooted in the reality that James’ happiness truly matters to the organization.”

Bronny James Should Wait Another Year

ESPN’s Givony projected Bronny to be selected in the second round at No. 39 in the 2025 NBA draft.

“I love Bronny James’s game still,” Givony said. “We have to remember that this kid missed four months with a heart issue starting in July that really seemed to have derailed his season. He’s one of the best defenders in this freshman class. He’s phenomenal at getting over screens, mirroring one-on-one, busting up handoffs, locking up, generating turnovers. He’s physical, he’s competitive. He’s got a great feel for the game.”

If Bronny delays his decision to enter the NBA Draft, LeBron’s retirement could also wait.

Recently, LeBron once again hinted that retirement is on the horizon.

“Not very long,” the 39-year-old James said when asked how much longer he plans to play during the Lakers’ win in Brooklyn on March 31. “Not very long. I’m on the other side, obviously, of the hill. I’m not gonna play another 21 years, that’s for damn sure. But not very long. I don’t know when that door will close as far as when I’ll retire. But I don’t have much time left.”

Charania followed that up with a report that James could play until he’s 41, which aligns with Bronny entering the NBA Draft if he is indeed staying one more year in college.

“Most people I talk to around LeBron James, about LeBron James, [say] one to two more years is definitely the expectation,” Charania said on the April 2 episode of the “Pat McAfee Show.”