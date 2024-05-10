LeBron James Defends Lakers Coaching Candidate From Colin Cowherd’s Criticism

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James could not help but defend his “Mind the Game” podcast co-host JJ Redick, one of the reported coaching candidates to succeed Darvin Ham, over Colin Cowherd’s criticism.

“I don’t love the backward hat for JJ Redick,” Cowherd said on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Fox Sports. “I didn’t hear a word LeBron said, I couldn’t stop staring at the hat. JJ Redick is going for an NBA head coaching job. He looks like a guy that’s going to move my couch.”

Redick quoted Cowherd’s clip on X, formerly Twitter, with “LOL” (laugh out loud) and then James replied with photos of Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd wearing their hats backward in press conferences.

“He really doesn’t like your [hat emoticon] JJ!!! I wonder if these two are ok. They have damn good jobs I believe,” James replied on Redick’s post.

He really doesn’t like your 🧢 JJ!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. I wonder if these two are ok 👇🏾. They have damn good jobs I believe pic.twitter.com/8wzleQQWEb — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 8, 2024

Redick’s shot at becoming James’ next coach increased after the Phoenix Suns are nearing a deal to hire former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer to replace Frank Vogel and Charlotte Hornets hiring Boston Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee.

Budenholzer and Lee, along with Redick, Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson and Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue were identified as early coaching candidates, The Athletic reported shortly after the Lakers shortly fired Ham on May 3.

Lee and Redick were also the finalists for the Hornets job, which eventually went to the Celtics assistant coach.

Colin Cowherd Wants JJ Redick to Look the Part

While Cowherd did not like Redick’s informal look at his podcast with James, he was effusive in praise of his basketball acumen.

“I’ll tell JJ to his face, ‘Dude, you’er going to be a high-level executive or a coach,” Cowherd said. “You guys can push back, I don’t care. My opinion, my show. I don’t like that look at all.”

“He’s one of the most cerebral guys in the world talking basketball. Literally, he’s so layered beyond… He’s Christopher Nolan in Hollywood. He’s directing at a different level. JJ Redick is talking basketball at a different level. Look at this guy [wearing his hat backward].”

Cowherd wants Redick to look the part, play the part. He believes Redick is the next Steve Kerr.

“But JJ Redick doesn’t care what I say,” Cowherd continued. “I’m just telling you, if I’m his agent, I’m like, ‘You could be Steve Kerr.’ Like Steve Kerr was a basketball player, then a great broadcaster, which JJ is, then a [general manager], then a coach. And then you look up like Steve Kerr is the most powerful guy in the league.”

Kerr just agreed to a $35 million, two-year extension, the richest deal per year for an NBA coach, to remain as the Warriors head coach. He won four championships as a coach and five as a player.

Lakers’ Other Longshot Coaching Candidates

Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike added Denver’s David Adelman, Minnesota’s Micah Noria and Dallas’ Sean Sweeney to Boston’s Charles Lee as the assistant coaches who could merit consideration.

“As of midweek, the team is still in the early stages, with both internal team sources and external coaching sources describing the Lakers as ‘taking their time.’

(Unless something changes with, say, Tyronn Lue),” Woike wrote on May 8.

While Lue represents the Lakers putting a premium on experience instead of a first-time coach like Ham, Woike added that the Lakers are casting a wide net.

“Yes, that means coaches with established records in the big seat on the sidelines. But it also means consideration of some of the most highly regarded assistant coaches, including those still working in the postseason such as Denver’s David Adelman, Minnesota’s Micah Noria, Boston’s Charles Lee and Dallas’ Sean Sweeney.

And yes, it means consideration for broadcaster/podcaster JJ Redick, who will receive serious consideration despite no coaching experience beyond his son’s youth team in New York City,” Woike wrote.