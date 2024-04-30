LeBron James Issues 5-Word Message on Future With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ season is over, but LeBron James is not ready to discuss his future just yet.

James and the Lakers fell to the Denver Nuggets 108-106 on Tuesday night. With the win, the Nuggets took the series 4-1, ending the Lakers’ season for a second year in a row.

With the season wrapped up, James’ future in purple and gold is now a significant question. He has a $51.4 million player option for next season. He’ll also turn 40 next season, which would be his 22nd in the NBA.

James did not entertain questions about his future with the Lakers following the loss to the Nuggets.

“I’m not gonna answer that,” James said.

After another grueling NBA season, James is focused on his family and being a father to his kids.

“I just want to get home to the family,” James said. “Honestly, one of my boys is trying to decide if he’s going to enter the draft or go back to school. Another kid is playing AAU ball right now. My daughter is playing volleyball. My wife is doing so many great things. So it’s about family right now. Then, in a couple months, I got to go to Vegas for training camp. So I need to rest my body for (USA Basketball).”

Lakers Willing to Offer LeBron James Max Extension

James averaged 40.8 minutes per game in the series against the Nuggets. He scored 27.8 points, adding 8.8 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.

If he wants to be a member of the Lakers next season, the team is more than willing to have him. And LA will go to extraordinary lengths to keep him. That includes offering the 39-year-old a three-year max extension, per The Athletic.

“The Lakers, team sources say, would be open to discussing any deal that involves James coming back — including even the maximum three-year, $164 million extension they can offer,” The Athletic reported after the Game 5 loss. “Playing through a three-year deal would put him at 42 by the end of the contract.”

Also on the table is helping James complete his dream of playing with his son, Bronny, who is draft-eligible. The Athletic reported that the team is “very open” to drafting Bronny.

LeBron James Expected to Play 2 More Seasons

James has hinted previously at retirement. After last season ended, James said he had “a lot to think about.” There was never truly a doubt about James returning, and he showed plenty of spring in his step during his 21st season. At 39 years old, James averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.

James clearly still has something left in the tank and hasn’t shown many signs of slowing down. However, he acknowledged that his time left is limited.

“Not very long,” James said in March when asked about how much longer he’ll play. “I’m on the other side, obviously, of the hill. So I’m not going to play another 21 years, that’s for damn sure. But not very long.”

The Athletic reported that James is expected “to play up to two more NBA seasons.”

Even if James does lock in his return, the Lakers have a lot to consider this offseason. That includes a potential coaching change and significant offseason roster work. James has until June 29 to make the decision on his player option.