Lakers Could Make Run at $215 Million Superstar in Wild Move: Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into a pivotal offseason with LeBron James potentially hitting free agency. Much has been made about a potential third star the Lakers could add this offseason to pair with James and Anthony Davis.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor ponders an altogether different scenario. What if James leaves Los Angeles, and the Lakers opt to hit the reset button?

This could pave the way for Los Angeles to also move on from Davis and start over with the roster. The NBA insider floated Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic as a potential target if the Lakers take this different path.

“To attract Luka Doncic, or any superstar from the next generation, the Lakers need to at least be similarly well-positioned,” O’Connor wrote in an April 30, 2024 story titled, “Do LeBron and the Lakers Even Still Make Sense Together?”

“Losing LeBron would give the Lakers the freedom to shop Davis following one of the greatest seasons of his career. AD was a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate, dominated in the post, and delivered an All-Star season while missing only six games,” O’Connor continued. “Would a team with a top pick such as the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, or Toronto Raptors be willing to move their 2024 first plus future assets for AD?

“… A haul for Davis would position the Lakers to build a younger roster with cap flexibility and assets to pursue stars—Luka, anyone?— via trade or free agency.”

Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Is Under Contract Until at Least 2026

Play

Unless Doncic somehow demands a trade, the soonest the Lakers could make a run at the star is in 2026. Doncic is slated to have three seasons remaining on a five-year, $215 million contract with the Mavs.

The superstar has a $43 million salary next season. Doncic does have a player option in 2026 that he could exercise to become a free agent before the final year of his deal. At the very least, Doncic will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027 unless he signs a contract extension in the coming years.

Lakers Rumors: Los Angeles Would Need Luka Doncic to Demand a Trade From the Mavericks

Play

Lakers fans are likely wondering whether there is any chance general manager Rob Pelinka could look to pair James with Doncic. This would require Los Angeles to move on from Davis, but there is little chance the Mavericks are dealing Doncic, unless the star demanded a trade.

Los Angeles has shown no signs that the team wants to move on from James, but ultimately it will be up to the future Hall of Famer. Lakers fans should prepare for an NBA offseason full of rumors about who Los Angeles will bring in this offseason.

Lakers Rumors: Los Angeles Is Split on Trading for Hawks Guard Trae Young

Play

The pressure is on Pelinka to prove to James that he can build a contender despite having less than ideal trade assets outside of the team’s two stars. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been a popular name connected to the Lakers, but The Athletic reported that the front office is split on the addition of the All-Star.

“The Lakers are expected to be aggressive in the market, with Atlanta’s Trae Young one of the more intriguing names out there,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Jovan Buha and Sam Amick detailed in an April 30 article titled, “Inside a Lakers season gone wrong and what’s next for LeBron James, Darvin Ham.”

“The Lakers’ room could be split on him as they try to make the most of this precious time in which James and Davis are still playing at an elite level. He’ll be one of many names that is expected to be discussed.”