Wild Proposed NBA Trade Sends Lakers a $176 Million Star for LeBron James

Count this as one of the crazier NBA trade pitches, but The Ringer’s Bill Simmons floated an idea that has LeBron James going to the Los Angeles Lakers’ crosstown rival. Simmons threw out a hypothetical trade scenario where the Lakers swap James for Los Angeles Clippers star guard Paul George.

“Has anyone thrown out the Paul George for LeBron trade where LeBron gets to stay in LA and Paul George goes to the Lakers?” Simmons pondered during a May 15, 2024 episode of his self-titled podcast. “… That’s kind of a fun trade though, right? I just don’t know if LeBron would ever play for the Clippers.”

It is worth noting that there are a few factors that make this trade unlikely. Simmons admits that the chances of this trade happening are unlikely despite being a “fun” thought exercise.

Not only are these two teams rivals, but both James and George can become free agents this offseason. The two players both have player options that would allow them to become free agents this summer.

For this to work logistically, the players would both need to allow the final year of their current deals to play out rather than hitting free agency. Another less likely option would be a double sign-and-trade occurring if both players were free agents.

Lakers Rumors: LA Likely Passes on This Clippers Trade Proposal for LeBron James

Play

On paper, this deal likely has more appeal for the Clippers than the Lakers. Clippers owner Steve Balmer landing James just in time for the opening of the franchise’s new arena makes a lot of business sense.

Yet, the Lakers would be trading one of the greatest players of all-time for George. It would also be a move that would not seem to move the needle in terms of transforming Los Angeles into a contender.

Lakers Rumors: The Lakers Want LeBron James to Return & Are Willing to Be Flexible With the Star’s Next Deal

All indications are the Lakers are willing to have James for as long as the superstar wants to play. The Athletic reported that the Lakers are willing to be flexible with whatever kind of deal James wants next.

“The 39-year-old NBA luminary is expected to play up to two more seasons, one source briefed on James’ thinking told The Athletic,” The Athletic’s Lauren Merola wrote in an April 30 story titled, “Lakers open to 3-year extension for LeBron James, drafting Bronny: Sources.” “But the Lakers are open to discussing any deal that would intrigue him to return for his seventh season in L.A. — after the Lakers’ season ended at the hands of the Denver Nuggets for the second straight year Monday— including the maximum three-year, $164 million extension they can offer, team sources told The Athletic.

“And there’s another carrot to entice the king: the Lakers’ willingness to draft James’ son Bronny in June, which the franchise is open to, team sources said.”

James is slated to have a $51.4 million salary next season as part of his two-year, $99 million contract, unless the star opts out. George, the Southern California native, has been floated as a potential fit for the Lakers throughout his career. The veteran guard will have a $48.7 million salary in 2024-25 if he chooses to play on the final season of a four-year, $176.2 million contract.