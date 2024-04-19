Lakers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands 5-Time All-Star Donovan Mitchell

It would take some doing. But it is not impossible to consider a path for Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell to wind up with the Lakers this offseason, giving L.A. the elite-level creator and finisher the team has long sought to put next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

While most of the focus has been on finagling ways for Trae Young of the Hawks—a fellow client of the agency Klutch Sports, along with James and Davis—to join the gang in Lakerland, Mitchell is actually an easier get, at least in terms of matching salaries and overall fit.

Mitchell just wrapped up the third year of a five-year, $163 million contract with Cleveland and is said to be unwilling to sign an extension that would keep him with the Cavaliers long-term. If indeed that is the case, the Cavs could be willing to listen to offers for Mitchell this summer.

He’s certainly going to attract a market. Mitchell is coming off a year in which he averaged 26.6 points with 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the 3-point line. He’d look good in a Lakers jersey, no doubt.

Donovan Mitchell a Preferred Target Over Trae Young?

In an article at Bleacher Report this week by writer Dan Favale, titled, “1 Trade Target for Every NBA Team This Offseason,” it was Mitchell, not Young, who was the Lakers preferred target. Mitchell might be a better fit, giving his talent as a finisher, a required skill for anyone playing with James.

Young is firmly on the Lakers’ radar. But Favale has reasons the Lakers should prefer Mitchell:

“Rooting for Donovan Mitchell to ask out of Cleveland is a better first option. His salary for next season ($35.4 million) is roughly $8 million cheaper than that of Young, which makes constructing deals a lot easier. And though he’ll turn 28 in September one year ahead of a new mega contract, he’s the cleaner offensive fit as someone who doesn’t need to dominate the ball nearly as much.

“During the regular season, Mitchell rated in the 94th percentile of catch-and-fire three-point shot-making and the 96th percentile of pull-up shot-making from distance, according to Basketball-Index.”

Again, Young is more of an initiator but less of a finisher than Mitchell, who is capable of doing both.

Lakers Would Need Help in a Blockbuster

One problem the Lakers will have is that they probably can’t match the kinds of packages other teams will be able to put together for Mitchell. The Knicks were heavily involved in trade talks for Mitchell two years ago, but ultimately did not want to meet the asking price of the Jazz and passed on making a deal.

With a trove of picks on hand, the Knicks could easily put together a youth-loaded package for Mitchell.

But if the Cavaliers decided they wanted to remain competitive and sought players in a deal for Mitchell, the Lakers could be in luck. They could offer a package built around Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, with young point guard Jordan Hood-Schifino added on. The Lakers could add a future first-rounder.

One thing the Lakers could have going for them is that they’re the Lakers. Players till want to play in L.A. If Mitchell were convinced that the Lakers were the team for him, he could angle his way to the Lakers by making it known he would not sign an extension elsewhere.